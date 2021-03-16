Fortnite Golden Artifact locations - where to find golden artifacts near The Spire

Fortnite golden artifacts are the first collectibles to make an appearance in Fortnite Season 6, and they've been hidden in the area around the freshly formed Spire in the center of the map. If you're searching for three of them as part of the Fortnite Week 1 quests then you'll have been instructed to hunt them down by Fortnite Lara Croft, and although you won't be raiding any tombs to find them you will have to find your way through various pathways and buildings in order to locate them. As always with this sort of task in Fortnite, things are so much easier when you already know where to look, so follow our lead and we'll show you all of the Fortnite golden artifact locations near The Spire.

Fortnite Golden Artifact locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find The Spire in the middle of the island, and all of the Fortnite golden artifacts are distributed around the various buildings and walkways encircling the base of this imposing structure. The items you're looking for take on various gold forms, but all of them are small and can be tricky to spot even with the blue glow they give off, so here's a breakdown of all the individual Fortnite golden artifact locations we've found:

Fortnite Golden Artifact 1

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The first Fortnite golden artifact is on the northeast corner of The Spire at ground floor level, behind a market stall near a couple of short flights of stairs.

Fortnite Golden Artifact 2

(Image credit: Epic Games)

From the first artifact, head south and up a flight of stairs then go through the door near the next flight of stairs, where you'll find the second Fortnite golden artifact in the corner next to some barrels.

Fortnite Golden Artifact 3

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The third Fortnite golden artifact can be found on the south side of The Spire, next to a glowing portal where you can deposit a Spire Guardian sphere.

Fortnite Golden Artifact 4

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you need another Fortnite golden artifact, at the base of the spiral stairs leading up the main spire are some wooden boards you can break through to find a chest and an artifact.

