How to destroy Fortnite Corruption Clusters and Corruption Fragments

You'll need to find and destroy a Fortnite Corruption Cluster and all its Corruption Fragments if you’ve been following the Dark Jonesy quests. After you’ve found some Fortnite IO Base Scrolls and completed some other objectives, you’ll be tasked with finding one of the three Corruption Clusters around the new, cube-filled Convergence landmark at the center of the Island. When you approach a cluster, you just need to attack all the Corruption Fragments – the purple crystals that rise out the ground – until they stop appearing and then you’ll be onto the final objective for Dark Jonesy. Here’s everything you need to know about finding and destroying a Fortnite Corruption Cluster and the Corruption Fragments.

Where to find Fortnite Corruption Clusters and Corruption Fragments

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are three Fortnite Corruption Clusters surrounding the new Convergence landmark in the middle of the Island. Because it’s a landmark and not a Point of Interest, you won’t see 'The Convergence' written anywhere on the map, but it’s almost impossible to miss since it is right in the middle. You can easily spot it in game as it’s a network of structures made of purple cubes and has a big, glowing, yellow orb above it. For this quest objective, you only need to destroy the Corruption Fragments at one of these clusters, so pick the one that is easiest for you to get to after you drop out the Battle Bus. Here are the rough locations of the three Corruption Clusters:

Northwest of the Convergence and northeast of Boney Burbs East of the Convergence near the Dusty Depot landmark South of the Convergence by the cliffs

How to destroy a Fortnite Corruption Cluster and its Corruption Fragments

(Image credit: Epic Games)

So now that you know where you can find the clusters, you just need to pick one, find it, and destroy the purple crystals that spawn there. Three purple crystals should be sticking out the ground and they can only be destroyed by hitting them with your harvesting tool – guns and other weapons do absolutely nothing to these Corruption Fragments.

When you destroy one crystal, more will spawn, and you’ll have to keep destroying them in a strange crystalline whack-a-mole game until there are none left. This will take a while, but you’ll realise you’re at the end when crystals stop spawning to replace destroyed ones and a final large crystal appears. Once all the fragments have been destroyed, the Fortnite Corruption Cluster should be totally gone, and you’ll be moved onto the final step of the Dark Jonesy questline.