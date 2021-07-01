Fortnite Alien Nanites - where are they and what do they do

Fortnite Alien Nanites are one of the latest additions to the battle royale and you'll need them to complete one of the Fortnite Week 4 quests. If you've visited the Fortnite Mothership then you'll already have experienced low-gravity, but this new item allows you to bring that effect back down to the island. As with all new items that appear in Fortnite, there may be a period of adjustment to get the balancing right, but if you're ready to experience low-gravity with Fortnite Alien Nanites then here's everything you need to know about them.

Fortnite Alien Nanites locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As the Fortnite Alien Nanites function as both an item and a crafting material, it's likely that you'll find them as random floor loot or from opening chests. It is possible that they'll be more prevalent in areas the aliens have taken over, such as the freshly formed Holly Hatchery which is replacing Holly Hedges as a named location on the map. You should be able to easily spot Fortnite Alien Nanites when they're available, as they appear as a brightly colored and pulsating cube.

What do Fortnite Alien Nanites do?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As we briefly touched on above, Fortnite Alien Nanites have two main functions. The first is as a throwable item held in your inventory, working in much the same way as a Firefly Jar, but instead of setting fire to the area you throw it into it will instead generate an Alien Biome over a large area for a short period of time. Inside this biome gravity will be reduced, allowing you to jump higher and further without taking fall damage, which could give you a tactical advantage to quickly reach the higher ground.

Soon you'll be able to craft your weapons into Alien Weapons using Alien Nanites.[1 Alien Nanite = 1 craft from Normal to Alien Weapons] Assault Rifles -> Pulse RifleSMGs -> Kymera Ray GunPistols -> Bad NewsSnipers -> Rail GunThese can be enabled VIA a hotfix! pic.twitter.com/GqFLztRd2EJune 27, 2021 See more

The other use for Fortnite Alien Nanites is as a crafting material, joining the already exiting Nuts and Bolts. By using Fortnite crafting to combine the Nanites with certain base weapons, you can produce upgraded alien weapons such as the Pulse Rifle, Kymera Ray Gun, Rail Gun, and the brand new Bad News pistol. Handily, you only need one unit of Fortnite Alien Nanites to craft each weapon, so it's worth hanging on to them to significantly upgrade your arsenal.

