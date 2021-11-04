Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies Easter egg, Der Anfang explained

The Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies Easter egg Der Anfang will have been something that many fans of the undead horde mode will have been anticipating for a while. The Zombies mode Easter egg is now a staple of the franchise, a hidden plotline running through the game's survival otherwise gun-focused gameplay, unlocked through puzzles and context clues. We'll lay out all the known details of where to find the Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Easter egg below, updated regularly as new information comes in.

How to find the Vanguard Zombies Easter egg

(Image credit: Activision)

Bad news - at time of writing, there is no Easter egg or running playable story in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies mode, and isn't likely to be for a little while. In a recent blog post, the developers confirmed that the Der Anfang Easter egg quest would be added to the game at a later date - specifically with the commencement of the game's first season, which launches on December 2nd. While details are thin on the ground, the blog does give this information:

"This Main Quest will be tied to the arrival of an unexpected ally after Season One, which will further expand the narrative of the Dark Aether, and reveal more details about the characters and entities that players will have encountered thus far."

Not especially helpful, but on the plus side, a month to wait isn't too long, and will give players the chance to get acquainted with the map itself before having to engage with the more esoteric plot elements.

However, available information in the blog also makes it clear that this will only be the first stage of Vanguard's zombie-related plotline, and like previous COD games, will likely be followed up both by other Zombie maps and locales, or changes and developments to existing ones (likely both, but information is currently thin on the ground). Whatever happens, we'll be sure to update this page accordingly when new information is available, both regarding the Zombies Easter egg and additions to the Vanguard Zombies mode, post launch.

