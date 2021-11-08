The Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies perks are notably different in the new Der Anfang mode which features loads of changes from previous entries. The new perk system comes with new pricing and an interesting new tier system that allows you to upgrade them as you play. Of course, with this being a new Zombie mode, you’ll want to know where all the perks are located right away, how much they cost, and what they do, so you can exceed on Der Anfang.

In this Vanguard Zombies perks guide, we’ll show you everything you need to know so you can survive against the endless horde of zombies. These Der Anfang perks will help your character grow stronger, making it much easier to stay alive.

Vaguard Zombies Perk list

Fiendish Fortitude - Increases health

- Increases health Aethereal Haste - Boosts movement speed

- Boosts movement speed Diabolical Damage - Increases critical damage

- Increases critical damage Venomous Vigor - Boosts regen speed

- Boosts regen speed Demonic Frenzy - Boosts reload speed

Perk locations

When you start a game on Der Anfang, all areas will be locked, meaning you must complete objectives to open up the map. Once you unlock an area, you’ll be able to acquire the perk in that specific section of the map.

Below are the locations of all five perks in Der Anfang.

Fiendish Fortitude (Juggernog)

(Image credit: Activision)

This heath boosting perk should be the one you grab first. It’s located in the Office on the northwest side of the map, just outside a building.

Aethereal Haste (Staminup)

(Image credit: Activision)

You can find this speed increasing option on the inside of the Theater on the bottom floor by the steps. It’s on the north side of the map.

Diabolical Damage (Deadshot Daiquiri)

(Image credit: Activision)

To find this perk that increases critical damage, head to the Apartments on the Southwest side of the map. Go inside and you’ll find this perk on the bottom floor, once again by a set of steps.

Venomous Vigor (Quick Revive)

(Image credit: Activision)

You’ll find this regen enhancing perk on the northwest side of the map on the outside in the Panzer Column East area of the map.

Demonic Frenzy (Speed Cola)

(Image credit: Activision)

Finally, look for this perk to increase your read speed in the Boiler Room area, which is on the northwest side of the map.

How do Vanguard Zombies perks work?

This time around, perks work a little differently than in previous entries. Instead of having to spend points to purchase them, the base version of all perks can be acquired for free. That’s right, you can approach each perk machine and collect the tier 1 version without actually spending points, which is handy.

However, each perk has four tiers, and each one costs more than the last. Below are the perk costs for each tier.

Tier 1 : Free

: Free Tier 2 : 2,500 points

: 2,500 points Tier 3 : 5,000 points

: 5,000 points Tier 4: 7,500 points

Each tier you purchase enhances the Zombies perk. For instance, the free version of Fiendish Fortitude gives you 25% extra health, but each tier thereafter grants you with an additional 50%, 75%, and 100% health boost, respectively. So, it pays to continue upgrading the perks, as they’ll become much more effective as you climb the tiers.

In Black Ops Cold War, perks would increase in price as you acquire them, which does not apply in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Even if you go to purchase Diabolical Damage last, the tier 2 version will always cost 2,500 points (remember, tier 1 is free).

One thing you should be aware of is how perks change if you go down. When you go down, each perk will decrease by one tier. For instance, if you have a tier 4 Demonic Frenzy when you go down, it will lower to the tier 3 version. However, if you become downed, you will never lose any of the perks altogether. If you go down while you have a tier 1 version of Venomous Vigor, for example, you’ll still keep the tier 1 version no matter what.