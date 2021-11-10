The Call of Duty Vanguard best STG44 loadout and build is a pretty potent one - the STG44 is one of the best Vanguard assault rifles and the perfect build makes it all the more deadly to boot, especially when combined with a series of well-chosen perks and advantages to back it up into a full loadout. However, difficult choices have to be made about how you're going to spec the STG44, what attachments you'll use and what attributes you want to enhance. We'll go through our thoughts on the best STG44 loadout and build for you right here.

Best STG44 loadout in Call of Duty Vanguard

(Image credit: Activision)

Any build forces you to prioritise and penalise aspects of your weapon, but we had the most luck speccing the STG44 into a proper rifle, taking it out of its jack-of-all-trades form and building on damage, accuracy and range. There's a little bit less SMG in its DNA now, but it's a powerhouse at the mid-to-long range and anything in your sights is very likely to lose whatever fight you put them in.

The only downside here is that a lot of the attachments involved are high-level ones that you won't get for a little while. Still, the STG44 is still pretty lethal without them, and you can build up to them as you go.

Best STG44 attachments and build

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

VDD 760mm 05B Magazine: .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags

.30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened (or FMJ, both work well)

Lengthened (or FMJ, both work well) Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Stock: VDD 27 Precision

VDD 27 Precision Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Kit: Fully Loaded

The goal here is to build long-distance power, boosting the time to kill as high as it will go while being able to draw a bead on enemies at a distance. The downside is that it hampers the short-range and ADS speed, not to mention that the gun is now a little harder to control in terms of recoil. Still, it more than makes up for it - this is a head popper, able to effectively snap between targets and drop them with terrifying efficiency.

Best STG44 secondary weapon and loadout options

(Image credit: Activision)

Now you've crafted your main killing machine, it's worth paying attention to what's around it. For a secondary weapon you have a lot of options, but a pistol is probably wise to cover the short-range combat until you can scavenge an SMG or shotgun off one of your kills. Try the Machine Pistol with attachments that play off fire rate, hip-fire accuracy and general spray-based tactics.

For perks, you want to go with the generally reliable options: Ghost is a must-have, then pair it up with Radar - you want to be able to avoid up-close confrontations if you can, so combining stealth with greater awareness will help you keep fights at a healthy distance. For your third perk try Scavenger (the STG44 tends to chew ammo), or go for Overkill and put a close-range primary weapon on your back, like the MP40 or the Combat shotgun.

For equipment, simply pick your preferred combat-orientated explosives, considering you'll usually be in direct firefights (this is one of those elements that doesn't matter too much and is really down to taste). Once you've got all that set up, you'll have the STG44 at its full potential - and frankly, there's not much that can compare.