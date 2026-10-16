Heads up Fire Emblem fans, Nintendo UK has a set of Fortune's Weave acrylic magnets up for the taking

See those Platinum Points you've been collecting on your Nintendo Switch 2? Those can be spent on far more than monthly icons. The official Nintendo UK online store is still running a rewards program where you can exchange all those digital shiny coins for something physical instead, and I'd recommend you pick up the new Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Acrylic Magnet Set.
By spending 500 points (via Nintendo) you'll receive a set of four magnetic replicas of the Ribeira Winds, Megaria's Beacon, House Lamine and, my personal favorite, the Rose Tempest banner. They're not the most elaborate rewards you can grab right now, but with Fire Emblem merch being such a rarity, I'd recommend you pick these up while there's any stock left. Points aside, they're essentially neat little freebies for your fridge.
If you have a paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription, anything over £1 can be shipped without charge. I recommend picking up a cheap piece of merch while you checkout with these magnets to ensure you get free shipping too.
Fire Emblem merch is not easy to get ahold of in 2026. Even though Fortune's Weave is new on the scene, there isn't a huge selection out there for fans, or at least, a huge affordable selection. The older amiibo still exist, starting from £12.99 at Nintendo, so at least that's something. But outside of those old NFC collectibles and a small selection of Good Smile Company Pop-up Parade figures, everything else requires a hefty amount of cash, particularly if you're looking at getting representation of anyone outside of Three Houses.
That's why I highly recommend you use your points to claim this set of magnets. Not only are they free, but they're some of the only Fortune's Weave merch available in the UK right now. If you're as obsessed with the new game as I am, that makes it worth it for that fact alone. They also happen to look far better in person, which I can attest to, as I have them in my possession, and I'm glad I used 800 of my precious points to claim them.
Being just small pieces of acrylic with imagery of Cai, Theodora, Dietrich, and Leda's clan banners stuck on top, I suspected they'd be a bit lackluster. However, the art is pretty vibrant, and they look the part when placed on my Switch 2 gaming shelf, amongst the rest of my hastily claimed Nintendo Reward goodies. I'd much rather have a 1/7 scale figure of Fortuna sitting there, but these still make do.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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