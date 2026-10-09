The new Ocarina of Time figures are nowhere to be found, but some of the best Zelda amiibo are back at Nintendo UK

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You can always settle for these Link's instead

Photo of the Legend of Zelda Majora&#039;s Mask Link amiibo with games behind it.
(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The newest Young Link and Zelda amiibo have come and gone at US retailers, but pre-orders still have yet to appear for us UK-based fans. And trust me, I've checked.

I've been refreshing the Nintendo UK online storefront every day since the figures were unveiled during the 40th Anniversary Nintendo Direct, and yet they're still yet to show their little, plastic uncanny valley faces. Today's check came up empty just as they always do, yet I did at least spot that some of my favorite Legend of Zelda Collection amiibo are back in stock starting from £12.99. I've picked out the best restocks below so you can at least add something new to your Zelda shelves.

The first Ocarina of Time Link amiibo is also part of this set, but it's currently unavailable. It was in stock this morning, but there must be more hungry Zelda amiibo fans out there than I had suspected, as the product listing changed to "sold out" as soon as I started typing these very words.

At least the above figures are still stocked up, and they're some of my favorite in the entire Legend of Zelda lineup, particularly as they're not based on Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom. Don't get me wrong, I love Switch-era Link, but it's refreshing to see amiibo based on different Legend of Zelda games once in a while, especially when they're some of the most vibrant of the lot. My favorite is undoubtedly the Majora's Mask Link, as merch from it can be a bit of a rarity, and Nintendo went the extra mile to sculpt the little guy in lovely detail. Here's even holding a little Goron mask in his hand.

If you do happen to prefer the Switch-era Zelda games, plenty of the newest Tears of the Kingdom amiibo are also in stock, including the Mineru's Construct figure with its articulated arms. The best part is that all of them, including the above amiibo, can be tapped and used with Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom too, should you need extra weapons, food, and materials along your journey, on both the Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2.

On the hunt for more Ninty collectibles? Check out the best Lego sets and the best Nintendo gift guides.

Rosalie Newcombe
Rosalie Newcombe
Hardware Editor

Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.

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