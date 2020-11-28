These are the best Cyber Monday deals under $50 today

Picking through the Cyber Monday gaming deals can be a bit disappointing when you're strapped for cash, so we've gathered the best Cyber Monday deals for under $50 to help you treat yourself and feel financially responsible at the same time. Cyber Monday is just getting started, so the sub-$50 deals space will only get better in the days ahead.

Cyberpunk 2077 (Xbox One) | $60 $49.94 at Amazon

Because the free upgrade to the next-gen version is coming for free next year, this is much too good an offer to pass up. You can also get the same offer on the PlayStation edition of the game.

PS4 version: $60 $49.94 at Amazon US

The Last of Us Part 2 | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Get one of the best PS4 games of all time, which was also the ultimate Game of the Year winner at this year's Golden Joystick awards, for half-off. The Last of Us remains one of the most iconic games of the previous console generation, and it's a story that deserves to be experienced.View Deal

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Nintendo games rarely go on sale, so it's no surprise that the few Cyber Monday Switch deals are going fast. You can still get the delightful remake of Link's Awakening for 33% off though, and this is one of the best games and deals available for Switch this year. View Deal

Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda union suit/onesie | $54.90 $35.19

Nevermind the disturbingly big mouth and human face clawing up from its throat, this Baby Yoda onesie is the Christmas treat your Star Wars/The Mandalorian obsessive has been waiting for - just be warned, they definitely won't be expecting it.View Deal

Razer Kraken (PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, PC) | $80 $49.99 at Amazon US

This iconic headset has always been fantastic, so being able to get it for almost half price is a bargain. Seriously, this is one of the better gaming headsets we've used - it comes highly recommended, particularly because that's its lowest ever price.

12-month PS Plus subscription (US) | $60 $29.99 at CDKeys

CDKeys can always be relied on for good deals, but this is better than we'd expected. You're getting a massive 50% off a full year of PS Plus, and that's a rare occurrence. Snap this offer up before it vanishes! And remember, it can be stacked on top of your existing membership.

Best deal Razer DeathAdder Essential | $50 $29.99 at Amazon US

The DeathAdder is a Razer classic. More than ten million of them have been sold so far, a testament to the mouse's use no matter what kind of game you're playing - its 6,400 DPI optical sensor can be changed on the fly between customizable presets to ensure that it's always up to the task. And at $20 off, this is one of the best mice out there at an excellent price.

Lego Super Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set| $30 $23.99 at Amazon US

All that adventuring through the Mushroom Kingdom probably tires Mario out, so his house is the perfect place to get some R&R. Although Mario himself isn't included within this set, his faithful steed Yoshi is.

Fallout | $60 $44.99 at Amazon US

Head to the wasteland in this tabletop version of the beloved video game series. As an RPG board game, it allows you to explore post-apocalyptic America, complete quests, build up a reputation with various factions, and collect shiny, shiny loot. Happily, it's also possible to play alone if you'd rather roam solo. There's an expansion on offer to broaden your post-apocalyptic horizons, too. In other words? This is perfect for Fallout fans.

Xbox Series X/S Controller (Carbon Black)| $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

The classic Xbox controller gets an overhaul with an updated design, customizable button mapping, and easy switching between Xbox consoles, PC, and android.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation) | $49.99 $28.99 at Amazon

