Save $$ on these incredible Sonos speakers this Cyber Monday

Sonos have been producing some of the best wireless smart speakers on the market for some time now, and, this Cyber Monday, some of their flagship devices are on sale. Sonos speakers have become must-have items for good reason: the sound quality is excellent, they look stylish, and they are reasonably priced. This Cyber Monday, they're even cheaper – it's worth grabbing one (or two) before they go.

So, what's on offer? The Sonos One SL is the basic smart speaker, perfect for any room, and is $50 off, bringing the price down to just $129 on Amazon. However, these do not come with built-in voice control. For that, you'll need the Sonos One (Generation 2) speaker, which has also been reduced in price from $199 to $149.99 on Amazon. Each speaker is available in both black and white, but hurry, these will go like hotcakes.

Best of all, get two of the Sonos One or Sonos One SLs, or even one of each, and you can sync them up for stereo sound. If you're looking to upgrade your sound system for next-generation gaming, you can pair two Sonos One or Sonos One SL speakers with the Sonos Beam for 5.0 surround sound. Not bad. Check out the prices below.

No matter what you go for, these will be a very nice match for any Cyber Monday TV deals you might have picked up.

