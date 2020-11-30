Save $100 on this SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC on Cyber Monday

If you're looking to upgrade your gaming headset set-up, then have we got an astounding Cyber Monday deal on the SteelSeries Arctics Pro for you. You can save 40% on the headset, and also get a GameDAC with it as well, for only $149.99, which works out at a $100 saving. Not bad for one of the most impressive gaming headset options to get a deal so far.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro GameDAC Wired Headset: $250 $199.99 at Amazon

If you're wondering what the GameDAC is, it's a device that bypass the DAC usually found in PC and consoles, allowing you to hear Hi res audio. Whether it's appreciating the soundtrack of Cyberpunk 2077 or being able to make out where footsteps are coming from in Call of Duty: Warzone, this headset is an ideal addition to any gaming set-up.

On top of that, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro offers a ClearCast mic, for communicating with your squad, and the usual impressive build you'd expect from a SteelSeries product.

Gaming headset deal

This high end headset use an inline Digital to Analogue Converter or DAC amp to bypass low fidelity DACs in consoles, USB headsets, and PC soundcards. It produces higher fidelity 96 kHz / 24 bit audio and is currently $50 off.

This is up there with some of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far, and with the deals day officially underway, there's plenty more offers to be had.

