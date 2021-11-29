Samsung's wild rotating screen is a Cyber Monday 4K TV steal as it's now $500 cheaper at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a Cyber Monday Samsung TV deal, then this offer from Amazon might just be the head-turner you've been after. The Samsung Sero, a TV that can be rotated to be watched vertically, is $502 cheaper at Amazon, coming in at $997 (down from $,1499).

Now, if like us you're dreaming about what Tetris would look like on this bad boy, there's never been a better time to find out. The price of $997 is the lowest the Sero has ever been, which means now's the perfect time to try out this unique screen. There are simply no other screens that match the Sero in terms of being able to rotate to display vertically, which makes this an intriguing Cyber Monday Samsung TV deal.



If you're still curious - and we don't blame you - then check below to learn more about the Samsung Sero, as well as other Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals.

Samsung 43" 4K QLED Sero | Samsung 43" 4K QLED Sero | $1,499 $997 at Amazon

Save $502 - Samsung's unique rotating TV is now at its cheapest price ever of just $997, making this a worthwhile investment if you ever wanted your TikTok feed to dominate your living room instead of your mobile.



Okay, so you're not entirely sold on the Samsung Sero. That's fine, you big traditionalist. Why not check out what other Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals you can currently get?

