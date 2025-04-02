Switch 2 launch games – every game coming to Nintendo's new console on its release day in June

The hype for the Nintendo Switch 2 is through the roof. Its confirmed June 5 release isn't too far away, and an exciting lineup of launch games has been revealed to boot, with highlights including Mario Kart World and Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition.

Amongst all the other Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news unveiled today, we got our first proper look at the upcoming Switch 2 games arriving on the console's launch day. Back in 2017, the Switch's big launch game was, of course, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild , so the Switch 2's selection always had a lot to live up to.

Mario Kart World was the one thing we could safely predict would show up in the launch lineup given its appearance during the initial Switch 2 announcement in January . At the time, we didn't even know what it was going to be called, which prompted plenty of debate over whether it'd have a numbered title or take on an entirely fresh moniker. Now though, it has an official name, and it'll be racing onto the new console very soon – no doubt it'll be the launch highlight for many.

Here's a full list of every Switch 2 game that'll be launching on the console's release day:

Mario Kart World

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition)

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

Split Fiction

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Street Fighter 6

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition)

Hogwarts Legacy

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut

Fortnite

Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition

Deltarune

Survival Kids

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition

Fast Fusion

Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer

Luckily, this isn't the last we're going to see of these games before their launch. Across April 3 and 4 (that's tomorrow and the day after, if you're reading this article on the day it was published), Nintendo is hosting two Treehouse streams that'll give us a juicy combined total of seven hours of hands-on gameplay of Switch 2 games . Needless to say, you won't want to miss either of them, as they're sure to give us plenty more insight into the titles populating Nintendo's release calendar this year.

Be sure to check out our live blog following everything we know about Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders to equip yourself for the new console's launch.