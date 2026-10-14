VisionQuest star Paul Bettany once left a complete Avengers: Infinity War script on a plane

VisionQuest star Paul Bettany says he once left the entire script for Avengers: Infinity War on a plane, which is an offense punishable by Marvel jail.
"I've never told anybody this, but I once left the entire script for Avengers: Infinity War on a plane," Bettany admitted to Virgin Radio UK. "And I got in my car and I went, 'Oh no... oh no!' I was lucky to have had a greeter that was a genius, and I got the greeter to go in and get it, and I tipped that greeter like 500 bucks."
Bettany's co-star Emily Hampshire, who plays E.D.I.T.H. on the new Disney Plus show, joked that she didn't know she was entering "witness protection" when entering the MCU. Hampshire says it's common to throw out your script pages or sides after you've finished filming that scene, but Marvel will apparently send someone to your house to collect those pages. I'd argue that it's one thing to toss the sides for a Disney Plus TV show, and another to leave the entire script for an Avengers movie on a plane where someone could easily grab it... Bettany is lucky he had a good greeter.
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Marvel takes its leaks and spoilers pretty seriously, which is why Tom 'Loose Lips' Holland went on a full vacation with Joe Russo and wasn't told anything about Avengers: Secret Wars during the trip.
VisionQuest is out now, with the first two episodes in tow. Check out our VisionQuest release schedule to make sure you don't miss a moment.
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