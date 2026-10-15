Marvel TV head still hopes that Wonder Man season 2 might happen by "some miracle": "Everyone at Marvel wanted to see it happen"

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Brad Winderbaum says he "fought" to try and make Wonder Man season 2

Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams in Wonder Man.
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum has opened up about Wonder Man's cancelation, calling the situation "complicated". Speaking in a new interview, he said that he still hopes something could happen in the future with the show.

"I fought for it, I don't know what to say. It's complicated," he replied when asked about it on The Brandon Davis Show. "Sometimes you feel like you're invincible and can make whatever you want, sometimes, you don't have leverage, it's subject to market forces that I like barely understand."

However, Winderbaum went on to add: "But creatively it's one of the best teams I've ever worked with, I love that cast, I love Destin [Daniel Cretton], I love Andrew [Guest], I fought for the show, we all did. Everyone at Marvel wanted to see it happen. Maybe I'm an idiot, but I still have hope that by some miracle, there's a way to do something down the road."

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Presenter Davis suggested it could follow in the footsteps of Daredevil and come back for another season. Winderbaum admitted he's not sure fan campaigns can be as successful these days, but he said he hopes more people watch Wonder Man. "I love that show and really want as many people to watch it as possible."

Wonder Man starred Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a struggling actor who secretly possesses superhuman powers. Ben Kingsley returned as Trevor Slattery in the series as well, which was a big hit with viewers and critics alike. It was renewed for season two in March before being canceled in July.

For all the projects still happening at Marvel, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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