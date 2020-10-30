How to watch Hocus Pocus online and on TV around the world - ideal for Halloween movie night

With the witching hour drawing near, it's a good time to watch Hocus Pocus again. But how do you get hold of it? Fortunately enough, it's easy. All you need is a Disney Plus subscription - the classic Disney film is available there. That means you can stream Hocus Pocus just in time for Halloween.

Added as part of the streaming service's Halloween lineup, you can watch Hocus Pocus right now with a Disney Plus sign-up in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia. And because subscriptions are relatively cheap, you can always stream Hocus Pocus and then cancel before your monthly membership renews. Lovely.

A 1993 fan-favorite, Hocus Pocus tells the suitably spooky tale of three witch sisters from Salem. Having cast a spell that allows them to return from the dead, they are accidentally resurrected in the modern day and have until dawn to save themselves... by consuming children (charming). Despite this, it's a family-friendly romp that'll definitely get you in the mood for Halloween.

Not that Hocus Pocus is the only thing worth checking out on Disney Plus. You can now watch The Mandalorian for its second season, for example, and you can also stream The Simpsons too - over 30 seasons of it.

Ready to have a spell put over you? Here's how to watch Hocus Pocus in your area via a Disney Plus bundle.

Watch Hocus Pocus - US

Want to stream Hocus Pocus? It's on Disney Plus right now as part of the Halloween lineup, and this deal is the cheapest way to get it. A standard month of the streaming service is just $6.99 for hundreds of hours of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and more, so you're getting good value for money. Want to make your cash go even further? There's currently a bundle that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month. That's our favorite offer so far, and comfortably the best Disney Plus bundle we've seen to date.View Deal

Watch Hocus Pocus - Canada

Keen to watch Hocus Pocus in time for Halloween? Good news - it's as easy as signing up to Disney Plus. The movie is available there, allowing you to get in the spooky swing of things before October 31. There's plenty of other shows and films to enjoy once you've streamed Hocus Pocus, too. The Mandalorian has returned for a new season, for example. And then there are the classic films. Toy Story? Check. The Lion King? Check. Basically, you're not going to run out of things to watch any time soon.View Deal

Watch Hocus Pocus - UK

For any UK readers wanting to watch Hocus Pocus and see what all the fuss is about, this deal is how to do it. You can either give £5.99 per month for the normal monthly membership or pay a one-off sum of £59.99 for a whole year of the service. No matter which one you go for, you'll get all the same movies, documentaries, and shows for your trouble. Naturally, there's plenty of other things to keep you busy once you're done with Hocus Pocus. Disney Plus is stuffed with everything from Pixar flicks and Marvel movies to National Geographic documentaries. It's a real treasure-trove of content.View Deal

Watch Hocus Pocus - Australia

Hunting down Hocus Pocus in Australia? As with every other part of the world, you'll find it on Disney Plus - easy. Just grab a basic monthly membership and you can watch Hocus Pocus as much as you like. It's not the only reason to invest, of course. You'll also get access to the likes of Frozen 2, The Simpsons, Avengers, and more with this subscription. The service is jam-packed with content, and more is on the way. For example, an Obi-Wan show is in the works, as is a Loki series with Tom Hiddleston. View Deal

Stream Hocus Pocus online everywhere else

Watch Disney Plus in your area

If you have Disney Plus in you region, you'll be able to stream Hocus Pocus there. Unable to sign up? Don't panic just yet. Although release dates for the rest of the world are staggered, you won't have long to wait if your area doesn't have Disney Plus right now. Disney has promised a rollout in most areas within the next year or so. In other words, you'll be getting your fill of the witches of Salem - as well as everything else the service has to offer - in no time. Good news, right?

