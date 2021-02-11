Fortnite Week 11 quests - How to beat all of the Epic Valentine's Quests in Season 5 Week 11

There's a real romantic theme running through the Fortnite Week 11 quests, which makes sense given how close we are to Valentine's Day. We weren't sure exactly how the weekly Fortnite quests would progress now we've passed the standard 10 week mark in the current season, but for now at least they appear to be continuing in the same way as before. Get ready to play matchmaker as you help Fishstick to find a date then woo them, while also distributing Grimbles' love potion and gathering chocolates so Lovely can celebrate the amorous occasion. If you're not sure how to spread some love in Fortnite then read on, and we'll advise you on how to complete all the Fortnite Week 11 quests.

Fortnite Week 11 quests Season 5

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Stage 1 of 3 - Catch different kinds of fish to find a Valentine's date for Fishstick (3)

Stage 2 of 3 - Serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner at any restaurant (1)

Stage 3 of 3 - Find a rose at Steel Farm or The Orchard (1)





Stage 1 of 2 - Collect Grimbles' love potion from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold (1)

Stage 2 of 2 - Deliver the love potion to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town (1)





Stage 1 of 2 - Collect chocolate boxes from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row (3)

Stage 2 of 2 - Help Lovely celebrate Hearts Wild (1)

Should any of those romantic tasks be causing you trouble, let us guide you through them with this extra information for the complete list of Fortnite Week 11 quests in Season 5:

Catch different kinds of fish to find a Valentine's date for Fishstick

There's now a large variety of different fish you can catch, and you need to snag three different varieties for this quest. Target fishing spots with your rod and you'll get through this much quicker.

Serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner at any restaurant

Now you've secured a date for Fishstick, head to any of the Fortnite restaurants and interact with the table outside to serve them a fancy dinner.

Find a rose at Steel Farm or The Orchard

There are two locations where you'll find a Fortnite rose, and they're pretty close to each other so it doesn't matter too much which one you go for.

Collect Grimbles' love potion from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold

Deliver the love potion to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town

The two stages of this quest are closely linked, so start off by collecting the Fortnite love potion from any of the three locations listed. In a subsequent match, make your way to either Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town and find the outline of the potion to deliver it.

Collect chocolate boxes from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row

There are a couple of Fortnite chocolate boxes in each of these locations, so you'll need to visit at least two of them to complete you confectionary collection.

Choose a character to be Lovely's valentine!

To wrap things up once you have all your chocolate, approach any of the Fortnite characters and the Talk prompt will instead say Give Card, allowing you to exchange some sweet pleasantries with the NPC as well as making Lovely happy.

