Fortnite Week 10 quests - how to resolve all of the Epic Quests in Season 6 Week 10

The Fortnite Week 10 quests are here, and it's time to show your aggressive side as many of them relate to dealing damage, either to enemies or other items. You'll need to eliminate an opponent while swimming, take someone out with your pickaxe, and deal damage in the opening moments of a match for these Fortnite quests, as well as blasting Supply Drops as they float down and smashing a vehicle through an opponent's structure. We're also taking a look ahead to summer holidays in Fortnite, so you'll need build special sandcastles before destroying some more sandy constructions. If you need any assistance with these assignments then we're here to help, so here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Week 10 quests.

Fortnite Week 10 quests Season 6

(Image credit: Epic)

Stage 1 of 3: Eliminate a player while swimming (1)

Stage 2 of 3: Deal damage to players within 30 seconds of landing from Battle Bus (150)

Stage 3 of 3: Pickaxe eliminations (1)





Stage 1 of 4: Build special sandcastles (3)

Stage 2 of 4: Deal damage to descending Supply Drops (100)

Stage 3 of 4: Opponent player structures destroyed in a vehicle (1)

Stage 4 of 4: Destroy special sandcastles (3)

If there are any of these tasks that you're unsure about, then read on and we'll tell you everything you need to know about the Fortnite Week 10 quests in Season 6:

Eliminate a player while swimming

It's easiest to attempt this in Team Rumble mode, once the circle has closed in to narrow the active area. Swim into some water, then target nearby opponents until you get an elimination.

Deal damage to players within 30 seconds of landing from Battle Bus

The key here is the time after landing from the Battle Bus, meaning you can only work towards the total at the start of a match. Try to follow another player down from the bus, then grab a weapon and deal damage ASAP.

Pickaxe eliminations

There are two ways to approach this quest – either follow another player down from the Battle Bus and try to eliminate them with your pickaxe before they can grab a weapon, or exclusively use your pickaxe in Team Rumble mode until you take out an opponent.

Build special sandcastles

You can build special Fortnite sandcastles on beaches where you see a blue outline of their structure, either at Rainbow Rentals or Dirty Docks.

Deal damage to descending Supply Drops

Again, Team Rumble is your best bet for this challenge as Supply Drops are plentiful in that mode, then simple fire at them as they descend.

Opponent player structures destroyed in a vehicle

Grab yourself one of the Fortnite cars, then drive through an opponent's structure to tick this one off. There tends to be a lot more building from opponents in Team Rumble, which should make it easier to find a structure to crash your vehicle into.

Destroy special sandcastles

Special sandcastles are back, but this time you need to approach the glowing castles and destroy them – you'll find these at Craggy Cliffs, or the southwest coast near Flushed Factory and Isla Nublada.

