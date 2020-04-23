How to visit The Agency, Hayman, and Greasy Graves in a single match in Fortnite

We're drawing towards the end of the season, and are mixing things up a bit for Week 10 with a Fortnite visit The Agency, Hayman, and Greasy Graves in a single match challenge. The twist makes this a little harder than the usual location visiting tasks as all three have to be entered during the same game, but if you want to tick off all of the Fortnite Midas' Mission challenges then you know what you have to do. We've used our knowledge of the Fortnite island to pick out these areas and suggest the best route to cover them all, so if you're looking for the Fortnite The Agency, Hayman, and Greasy Graves locations and how to move between them fast, then read on and we'll tell you everything you need to know.

Fortnite The Agency, Hayman, and Greasy Graves locations

We should all know where The Agency is by now, as it's one of the Spy Bases and a named location found squarely in the centre of the map. Fortnite Hayman is one of the Fortnite landmarks which has featured in previous challenges, and can be found towards the southwest corner of the Frenzy Farm area. Unsurprisingly, Hayman is a tall figure constructed entirely from hay bales. Fortnite Greasy Graves is less well know, as it's tucked away under the trees in the northwest corner of Weeping Woods. There, you'll find the decaying remains of the mascot signs for Durrr Burger and Uncle Pete's Pizza Pit, with the name of this landmark referring to the Greasy Grove area which housed fast food outlets back in Chapter 1.

For this challenge you'll need to visit The Agency, Hayman, and Greasy Graves in a single match in Fortnite, so it may be best to attempt it in Team Rumble mode in case you get eliminated before you make it to all three locations. We recommend starting at Hayman, then heading towards The Agency and grabbing one of the Fortnite motorboats in the waters surrounding it. Once you've got close enough to the island for the Agency notification to appear on screen, you can race southwest along the river before hopping out in Weeping Woods to reach Greasy Graves. For reference, here are the map coordinates for the three locations involved in this challenge:

C5 : Greasy Graves

: Greasy Graves E4 : The Agency

: The Agency E4: Hayman

