Fortnite Maya's challenges: How to unlock all of the different styles and build your Maya

There have been a number of changes to the way challenges work in the new season, as the previous missions have been replaced with various different tasks, and these include the Fortnite Maya's challenges. Maya is one of the Agents introduced for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, and by completing her challenges you can unlock various customisation options to personalise her appearance, although once you select a look it becomes permanent and Fortnite players are not happy about locking in choices for the new Maya skin. If you want to open up every Fortnite customisation option for your Agent, then here's how you complete all of the Fortnite Maya's challenges.

How to find the Fortnite Maya's challenges

To get to the Fortnite Maya's challenges, you can go through the Upgrade Vault door in the top right of the Battle Pass hub screen then select Build Your Maya. You can also see the current challenges available by selecting the Challenge Table in your HQ and moving to the Maya's Challenges tab, which will show markers on the map for any location-specific challenge that may come up.

Fortnite Maya's challenges week 1

Fortnite Maya's challenges week 1 - Hairstyle

Achieve AR Specialist by dealing 250 damage with Assault Rifles in a single match (5)

This should be fairly easy to complete in Team Rumble mode – grab yourself an assault rifle and start racking up hits on opponents until you see the AR Specialist award pop up on your screen, then repeat this in five matches.

Fortnite Maya Hairstyle options unlocked:

Default

Bob

Ponytail

Pixie

Fortnite Maya's challenges week 2

Fortnite Maya's challenges week 2 - Tattoos

Place top 20 in a match (5)

You'll need to enter Solo, Duos, or Squads for this one – if you're struggling to reach that final 20, then dropping into Squads even as a solo player should help you out, because there are only around 25 teams to start with so you only need to outlast a few of them.

Fortnite Maya Tattoos options unlocked:

Default

Psychedelic

Ink

Flower

Snake

Fortnite Maya's challenges week 3

Fortnite Maya's challenges week 3 - Sleeves

[Challenge available in week 3]

Fortnite Maya Sleeves options unlocked:

Default

Sleeves

Tank Top

Fortnite Maya's challenges week 4

Fortnite Maya's challenges week 4 - Boots

[Challenge available in week 4]

Fortnite Maya Boots options unlocked:

Default

Boots 2

Boots 3

Boots 4

Fortnite Maya's challenges week 5

Fortnite Maya's challenges week 5 - Shirt Colors

[Challenge available in week 5]

Fortnite Maya Shirt Colors options unlocked:

Default

Brown Camo

Arctic Camo

Jungle Camo

Urban Camo

Gray

Green

Dark

Default (Full)

Brown Camo (Full)

Arctic Camo (Full)

Jungle Camo (Full)

Urban Camo (Full)

Gray (Full)

Green (Full)

Dark (Full)

Fortnite Maya's challenges week 6

Fortnite Maya's challenges week 6 - Vest

[Challenge available in week 6]

Fortnite Maya Vest options unlocked:

Default

Gray

Ammo Belt

Military

Black

Fortnite Maya's challenges week 7

Fortnite Maya's challenges week 7 - Helmet

[Challenge available in week 7]

Fortnite Maya Helmet options unlocked:

Default

Helmet

Goggles

Hat

Bucket

Hat - Dark

Fortnite Maya's challenges week 8

Fortnite Maya's challenges week 8 - Pants Color

[Challenge available in week 8]

Fortnite Maya Pants Color options unlocked:

Default

Brown Camo

Arctic Camo

Jungle Camo

Urban Camo

Gray

Green

Dark

Fortnite Maya's challenges week 9

Fortnite Maya's challenges week 9 - Face Paint

[Challenge available in week 9]

Fortnite Maya Face Paint options unlocked:

Default

Make Up

Warpaint

Warpaint 2

Dirt

Fortnite Maya's challenges complete

Fortnite Maya's challenges complete - Scarf

Complete all 9 challenges in Maya's Challenges to unlock

By completing all nine of the Fortnite Maya's challenges you'll unlock the Scarf option, with a choice of 14 default colors or any custom color of your design.

