Fortnite Durrr Burger and Pizza Pit locations - where to dance in a kitchen and use a Firefly Jar

You'll need to find both the Fortnite Durrr Burger and Pizza Pit so you can dance in a kitchen and use a Firefly Jar this week. These are two fast food joints with a long history in the battle royale, appearing in all sorts of places including Greasy Grove, Tomato Town, and Mega Mall. The rivalry between the two chains even spawned its own LTM events, though their current locations are somewhat downmarket compared to past glories.

For several of the Fortnite Week 8 quests you'll need to visit Durrr Burger and Pizza Pit and perform an action, before driving from one to the other in a single continuous Fortnite road trip, but none of that is possible if you don't know where to go. That's why we're here to highlight the Fortnite Durrr Burger and Pizza Pit locations, so you can get cracking on those assignments.

Fortnite Durrr Burger and Pizza Pit locations

We've marked the Fortnite Durrr Burger and Pizza Pit locations on the map above, so you can visit both of these restaurants to complete any quests that require them. Don't allow yourself to be distracted by Durrr Burger Food Truck or Pizza Pete's Food Truck, as these are just landmarks found elsewhere and are only linked by their brands.

Fortnite Durrr Burger location

The Fortnite Durrr Burger location is to the west of Weeping Woods and southeast of Holly Hedges, in the location that was previously Logjam Woodworks. You'll find Gutbomb behind the counter, where you can perform an emote to dance in Durrr Burger Kitchen.

Fortnite Pizza Pit location

The Fortnite Pizza Pit location is to the northeast of Colossal Crops, opposite the Farmers Market at the Orchard. If you need to find Fireflies for the quest here then either head west to Scenic Spot or south to Green Steel Bridge, so you can then return and use Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit.

Drive from Durrr Burger to Pizza Pit without exiting a vehicle in Fortnite

On the map above we've marked out the shortest route to drive from Durrr Burger to Pizza Pit without exiting a vehicle in Fortnite, while just sticking to driving on the roads. As you can see that's quite a trek, so a much better alternative is to equip some Fortnite off-road tires to your vehicle before you set off – there are several nearby gas stations along the road if you can't find any in the parking lot. With Chonkers tires attached, you can drive cross-country in a northeasterly direction and reach your destination much quicker.

