Fortnite Lake Canoe, Camp Cod, and Rainbow Rentals locations: Where to dance at all of them

We hope you've brought along your best dancing shoes, because it's time to dance at the Fortnite Lake Canoe, Camp Cod, and Rainbow Rentals locations. You'll need to emote at all three places to tick off one of the Fortnite Meowscles' Mischief challenges, but it's up to you if you want to collect them all in one big dancing spree or space them out over a series of matches. Remember that in Fortnite you can just hold down on the d-pad to trigger your default or last used emote, which might save you valuable seconds if opponents are nearby to disrupt your flow when you reach your destination. If you're up for earning some extra XP and adding progress to your battle pass in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, then let us lead you by the hand and show you where to dance at Lake Canoe, Camp Cod, and Rainbow Rentals in Fortnite.

Fortnite Lake Canoe, Camp Cod, and Rainbow Rentals locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you've been following the weekly challenges of late then you may already be familiar with where Fortnite Lake Canoe is situated, as it featured not once but twice in the Season 1 challenges. If not or you need a reminder, Lake Canoe is the large body of water north of Retail Row and southwest from Dirty Docks, and either the island in the middle or the outside shores should count towards this challenge when you start to boogie.

Fortnite Camp Cod is the largest of the three Fortnite landmarks you need to dance at, and you'll find it on the large island off the southeast coast. We approached this peninsula from several sides and they indicated that the whole isle is part of Camp Cod, so arrive from whichever direction works for you and bust out some moves. Finally, Fortnite Rainbow Rentals is off on the other side of the map, so make your way to the beach southwest of Holly Hedges where you'll find some waterfront huts and a selection of sun loungers. Have a shimmy on the sand and you'll have completed this dancing challenge.

If map coordinates are your preferred method of navigation, then these are the digits you need to know so you can find the Fortnite Lake Canoe, Camp Cod, and Rainbow Rentals locations:

G5 - Lake Canoe

- Lake Canoe G8 - Camp Cod

- Camp Cod A6 - Rainbow Rentals

