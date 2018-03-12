Fortnite Battle Royale on iPhone and Android: How to sign up for testing right now

Are you way too excited about the concept of taking Fortnite Battle Royale with you wherever you go? I mean, not just the toilet, but yeah the toilet too? Then you should sign up for the Fortnite Battle Royale Invite Event on iOS ASAP (yes, even if you're on Android). Epic will use that event to mail out invite codes to iPhone and iPad owners first, but Epic says Android support should arrive within the next few months.

How do I sign up to play Fortnite Battle Royale on mobile?

Point your browser to Epic's official event sign-up page. If you already have an Epic account (what you use to play on PC, and which you can optionally link to your PSN or Xbox Live account) all you need to do is hit the sign-up button and pick your supported device from the drop-down menu. Make sure you use your Epic account if you already have one, because your progress will transfer over between platforms! If you don't have an Epic account, you'll need to sign up for one first.

What mobile devices does Fortnite Battle Royale support?

Your iOS device will need to run iOS 11 to play Fortnite Battle Royale. In terms of hardware, iPhone 6S/SE, iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad 2017, and later are all supported (bummer, I still have an original iPhone 6). Android support will arrive sometime in the next few months.

When can I play Fortnite Battle Royale on mobile?

As soon as you get your invite email, you should be all set to download the app and start playing. Epic says Fortnite Battle Royale's mobile version will be the same game as on PC and consoles (except for the controls, obviously) so you should be able to jump right in and know what you're doing. When will the full version be available for everybody to download? No idea, but it sounds like Epic plans to take its time with testing.

Get the best games and entertainment news, reviews, tips and offers delivered to your inbox every week by signing up to the GamesRadar+ newsletter today.