Fortnite Ant Manor location: Where to bounce on different dog toys

The Fortnite Ant Manor location is one of several Marvel themed landmarks that have appeared around the island, to tie in with the superhero storyline running through this season. Land there and you'll find a number of Easter eggs related to Ant-Man, including an oversized dog house and bowl for the Giant Pet Ant seen in the film. You'll need to find it for the Fortnite Week 2 challenges, in order to bounce on different dog toys at the Ant Manor and clear that weekly task from your list. If you're not sure where to find this quirky place in Fortnite, then let us be your guide and show you where the Fortnite Ant Manor location is, so you can experience what it's like to be miniaturised.

Fortnite Ant Manor location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Ant Manor location has appeared just to the east of Holly Hedges, and can be seen on the map as a circular marker. If you want to reach the upper area, you'll need to either land on it, build up to it, or bounce up from the tunnels beneath. For the challenge you need to bounce on four different dog toys at Ant Manor, and this is where you can find them:

Where to bounce on different dog toys in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are actually six different dog toys at Fortnite Ant Manor, which gives you a certain amount of choice for which ones to bounce on, though they're all pretty close together so it really doesn't make too much difference. On the upper level, you'll find a tennis ball inside the oversized dog house, another just outside it by some rocks, plus a rubber bone next to the largest rock.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Down in the tunnels below Fortnite Ant Manor, you'll find a tennis ball under the hole in the floor of the dog house, another under the hole from outside, with a further rubber bone slightly buried next to it. Simply bounce on four different dog toys in Fortnite, and this challenge can be consigned to the 'done' pile.

