Fortnite Alien Artifacts locations - where to find and how to use alien artifacts

Fortnite alien artifacts are a new resource in the game, which can be collected by two different methods. Once you start finding them in Fortnite Season 7 you can use them to customize Kymera, the alien character you receive at the base of the Battle Pass, and there are apparently over 2,000 different style combinations you can create from the options available. Of course, you don't want to just wander around the island in Fortnite and hope you stumble across this new item by accident, so follow our guide to the Fortnite alien artifacts locations and you'll be gathering them up in no time.

Fortnite Alien Artifacts locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are two ways to find this item, with the first being to visit one of the five Fortnite alien artifacts locations marked on the map above. When you arrive at any of the following areas, you'll see the artifact floating in a containment tube:

On the ramp spiralling up the Guardian Tower In the middle of the water at The Aftermath In the west field of The Orchard In the barn to the southwest of The Durrr Burger On the platform to the west of Catty Corner

However, you should be aware that once you've collected Fortnite alien artifacts from one of those locations, it won't immediately respawn at that position so you can't keep returning to the same place each match to rack them up. We believe they will respawn at some point soon, perhaps on a weekly basis, but for now you can only collect a total of 20 Fortnite alien artifacts using this method.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The other way to get Fortnite alien artifacts is to open Cosmic Chests, which only appear in squad-based game modes. Once you find a Cosmic Chest, which looks like a chest encased in a floating purple crystal, an urgent quest will trigger and the rest of your Duo/Trio/Squad needs to gather around to activate it. Only then will weakpoints be revealed to break it open and collect the contents inside, including some Fortnite alien artifacts to add to your resources.

How to use Fortnite Alien Artifacts

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've collected some Fortnite alien artifacts, you can spend them on customizing your Kymera character, by accessing the menu from the Battle Pass section or following the shortcut from the rewards screen at the end of a match where you've collected artifacts. You can change everything from head appearance, eye color, skin color and pattern, and armor color, glow, and emblem display. Note that the cost in Fortnite alien artifacts increases from left to right across each category, and to purchase the final item you need to have claimed all previous items in that category.

