Everything Announced at the Future Games Show Powered by Mana

The Future Games Show Powered by Mana was broadcast live on June 11. Hosted by Denise Gough and Doug Cockle (Yennefer and Geralt from The Witcher 3), the Future Games Show delivered over an hour of updates, release dates, and reveals for an exciting assortment of upcoming games. If you weren’t able to watch the show as it was streamed live across GamesRadar’s social channels, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve put together a list of all of the games shown during the show and the accompanying news, so you can follow up with anything that caught your eye.

Don't forget to head over to our official Future Games Show Steam page (opens in new tab) to wishlist the games you love and find some free demos too.

Outpost (Working Title)

(Image credit: Lightning Games)

The Future Games Show Powered by Mana began with a world premiere for Outpost, a co-op first-person shooter with base-building elements and hordes of robots. Outpost is coming soon to PC.

LUTO

(Image credit: Broken Bird Games)

Up next we got a glimpse at Luto, Broken Bird Games’ psychological horror experience where players are trapped in a ghost-filled house. Luto is coming to PlayStation and PC in 2022.

Nightingale

(Image credit: Inflexion Games)

Ex-BioWare General Manager Aaryn Flynn joined us to talk more about the Realm Cards system in Nightingale, Inflexion Games’ Victorian fantasy survival game. Nightingale is coming to PC early access in Q4 2022.

Tray Racers

(Image credit: Bit Loom LTD)

Another world premiere followed as the team behind Phogs revealed Tray Racers, an online multiplayer racing game where players perform tricks and ride through obstacle-covered desert landscapes. Tray Racers is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch in 2023.

Kwalee

Kwalee came through to provide an update on the publisher’s forthcoming PC and console games. The montage included Wildmender (2023), Die by the Blade (2022), Scathe (31 August 2022) and Robobeat (2023).

Morbid Metal

(Image credit: Felix Schade)

A gameplay trailer for Morbid Metal followed, revealing a character action game where players swap between blade-wielding robots. Developed by just one person, Morbid Metal’s slick combat is coming soon to PC.

Turbo Golf Racing

(Image credit: Secretmode Games)

Hugecalf Studios arrived to reveal the news that Turbo Golf Racing is launching into early access on August 4. A beta for the game on Steam and Xbox is available to download right now and runs between June 11 - 20.

American Arcadia

(Image credit: Out of the Blue Games)

A developer presentation from Out of The Blue (Call of the Sea) came next, giving viewers a closer look at the studio’s Truman Show-inspired project, American Arcadia. American Arcadia is coming soon to PC and consoles.

Alaskan Truck Simulator

(Image credit: Movie Games)

Movie Games dropped by to reveal that Alaskan Truck Simulator is coming to PC and consoles in Q4 2022, with a demo live on Steam right now for those who want to try and chart the icy landscape.

The Entropy Centre

(Image credit: Playstack)

Next up was a trailer for The Entropy Centre, a first-person adventure game where players solve puzzles by rewinding time using a powerful device that doubles as a talking companion. The Entropy Centre is coming to PC and consoles in 2022.

Games for Ukraine

(Image credit: Future Games Show 2022)

A special presentation focusing on the incredible work of Ukrainian developers followed, featuring interviews with creators and gameplay from projects being made in exceptional circumstances, including:

Puzzles for Clef - Weasel Token

- Weasel Token Zero Losses - Marevo Collective

- Marevo Collective This Rain Will Never End - Marginal Act

- Marginal Act Farlanders - Andriy Bychkovskyi

- Andriy Bychkovskyi Through the Nightmares - Sandman Team

For more information on each game and ways to donate please check out our full roundup of the Future Games Show: Games for Ukraine showcase (opens in new tab).

Lost in Play

(Image credit: Joystick Ventures)

A feature from Happy Juice Games revealed that the Gravity Falls-inspired Lost in Play is bringing its point-and-click platforming to PC and Nintendo Switch on August 10, 2022.

Brewmaster

(Image credit: Fireshine Games)

Geralt pined for some Redanian Lager as the hosts checked in with Brewmaster, a beer brewing simulator from Auroch Digital. It was revealed that the game is coming to PC and consoles in 2022, with a demo available right now on Steam.

Bramble: The Mountain King

(Image credit: Dimfrost Studio)

A developer presentation from Dimfrost Studio followed, focusing on the Nordic folklore-inspired Bramble: The Mountain King. The developers gave us a closer look at the story of the Näcken, noting that the platformer is coming soon to PC and consoles.

Enemy of the State

(Image credit: Brave Lamb Studio)

World premiere time! Movie Games revealed a cinematic trailer as well as a few clips of gameplay from Enemy of the State, a mob tactics title that is coming to PC and consoles in mid-2024.

Virtual Show Floor

The hosts were then transported to the Virtual Show Floor. This section saw Doug and Denise walking between booths connected to the games listed below, which all have accompanying demos available on Steam. Just search ‘Future Games Show Steam’ to find and play them.

The Tarnishing of Juxtia

ORX

A Twisted Tale

Power Chord

Reptilian Rising

Potion Permit

Once Upon A Jester

Bail or Jail

Melatonin

Sunday Gold

(Image credit: Team17)

Jumping back to regular programming, another world premiere followed in the form of Team 17’s Sunday Gold, a brutal turn-based combat game set in a dystopian city. Sunday Gold is coming in 2022.

Do Not Open

(Image credit: Nox Noctis Studio)

Nox Noctis and Quasar Dynamics gave viewers a closer look at their terrifying virtual reality horror adventure Do Not Open, which is coming to VR platforms in 2022.

Bright Memory Infinite

(Image credit: PLAYISM)

An update trailer for FYQD Studio’s Bright Memory Infinite came next. The hectic shooter is out now on PC and coming soon to PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

The Last Faith

(Image credit: Playstack)

A gothic horror Metroidvania Soulslike hybrid that gives off pixelly Bloodborne vibes? You bet! A trailer for The Last Faith revealed that the game is coming to PC and consoles in 2022.

Team 17 Montage

(Image credit: Team17)

Next up we got a look at a range of current and upcoming games from publisher Team 17. The montage included:

Thymesia

Autopsy Simulator

The Unliving

Ship of Fools

Sunday Gold

Sweet Transit

Batora: Lost Haven

The Knight Witch and Killer Frequency

Tinykin

(Image credit: TinyBuild)

Splashteam dropped by with a narrated trailer for Tinykin, the studio’s Pikmin-esque microscopic adventure. Tinykin is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on August 30.

Serial Cleaners

(Image credit: 505)

505 Games and Draw Distance’s Serial Cleaners came next, with a stylish gameplay trailer showing the playable characters cleaning up after the mob. Serial Cleaners is coming to PC and consoles on 22 September 2022.

AirportSIM

(Image credit: MS GAMES Sp)

Following that there was a trailer for AirportSIM, which featured baggage transport chaos and a variety of airports. The game is coming in to land on PC and Xbox in 2023.

Ones to Watch Montage

The Future Games Show Ones to Watch montage came next, with a special introduction from the team behind Inkulinati. The games shown during the featurette include:

Fuelled Up

Dinkum

Multiversus

Mythbusters: The Game

Shadows of Doubt

Last Time I Saw You

Instinction

Beyond Sunset

Phonopolis

(Image credit: Amanita Design)

Machinarium makers Amanita Design revealed a stunning gameplay trailer for Phonopolis, the studio’s forthcoming fibreboard adventure game, where players solve puzzles in a playful world. Phonopolis is in multiplatform development, and you can wishlist it on Steam now.

Being and Becoming

(Image credit: Critical Reflex)

A trailer for Ichthys’ Being and Becoming came next, showing off atmospheric gameplay and revealing details of the roguelike’s subterranean story. Being and Becoming is coming soon to PC.

Arctic Awakening

(Image credit: GoldFire Studios)

A story trailer for Arctic Awakening showcased GoldFire Studios’ frosty survival adventure. Fun fact: the unlucky protagonist is accompanied by a talking therapy robot. Arctic Awakening is coming in 2023.

F1 Manager 2022

(Image credit: Frontier Development Games )

Frontier Developments’ F1 Manager 2022 was shown off next, featuring systems and gameplay from the team management sim. Lights out on August 25, 2022 when the game comes to PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Divine Knockout

(Image credit: Red Beard Games)

A brand new brawler from Hi-Rez Studios, a trailer for Divine Knockout was shown during the show, offering fast-paced gameplay and chibi graphics. Divine Knockout is coming soon to PC and consoles.

Planet of Lana

(Image credit: Thunderful)

Up next was a gameplay trailer for Planet of Lana. Wishfully’s gorgeous adventure platformer follows a young girl and her companion on an adventure into unfamiliar territory. Planet of Lana is coming to PC and Xbox in 2022.

Deadly Premonition 2

(Image credit: Thunderful)

Out of nowhere, SWERY (and a plush monkey) showed up to drop the news that Deadly Premonition 2 is coming to PC, and it’s out right now! Suit up and solve the mystery on Steam.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley

(Image credit: Hyper Games)

A trailer for the adorable musical adventure Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley followed. As well as showcasing gameplay, it was revealed that the game will be soundtracked in collaboration with the legendary Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós. Snufkin is coming to PC and consoles in 2023.

Palworld

(Image credit: Red Beard Games)

The final formal reveal concerned Pocketpair’s Palworld, a Pokemon-esque monster collecting game where players must craft, survive and train mysterious creatures in a treacherous world. Palworld is coming in 2022.

ILL

(Image credit: ASDstudio)

The Future Games Show Powered by Mana’s ‘One More Thing’ was a blood-curdling, viscera-covered trailer for ILL, Team Clout’s unsettling body horror bonanza. ILL is coming soon.

Don't forget to head over to our official Future Games Show Steam page (opens in new tab) to wishlist the games you love and find some free demos too.