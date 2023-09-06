Ahsoka might be hiding a Darth Maul voice cameo

Some fans think Ahsoka is hiding an easy-to-miss Darth Maul ‘cameo’ in its first episode – but others remain unconvinced.

Some spoilers for Ahsoka episode 4 follow. You have been warned!

Rewind a few weeks and you’ll remember Rosario Dawson’s Jedi searching for a map to Ezra. During her hunt, she cradles a pillar in a Nightsisters of Dathomir temple and – according to the subtitles, at least – "ghostly murmuring" is heard.

Some Star Wars viewers may have cracked the code as to who was speaking, however. If you listen closely, between 8:30 and 9:00, you’ll hear remnants of someone saying "is he the Chosen One?"

Here's the Clip #Ahsoka https://t.co/IelbGPxrfa pic.twitter.com/Uy0cet4IztSeptember 5, 2023 See more

Now, that sounds suspiciously similar to Darth Maul. He even says those exact words to Obi-Wan during their final battle in Star Wars Rebels.

It does sound a little different to the line from the Star Wars animated series, though. At the risk of putting two and two together and getting five, there’s every chance that Darth Maul voice actor Sam Witwer (long thought to be Marrok, but we now know that’s not the case) re-recorded new dialogue for the moment in a similar way to how legacy characters appeared anew in Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ vision. It would at least explain why he’s listed under "Additional Voices" in the Ahsoka credits.

A handful, though, are not convinced. "I think it may be generic whispering," one wrote . Another added : "You’re just reaching saying that’s a Maul voiceover."

