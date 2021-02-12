The PS5 Pulse 3D headset is actually in stock - here's where to buy it right now

Even though trying to buy a PS5 is a totally thankless task, if you're after the Pulse 3D headset you are going to have far better luck right now. Stock of the official PlayStation 5 headset has been fluctuating wildly since the hardware's launch date but seems to have leveled off a bit this week. As a result, there's reliable stock for a change on both sides of the Atlantic and you can get your hands on one right now at the following places!

US Pulse 3D wireless headset links:

$99 at Amazon | $99.99 at Best Buy | $99 at Walmart

UK Pulse 3D wireless headset links:

£89.99 at Amazon UK | £89.99 at Currys | £89.99 at Very | £89.99 at Argos | £89.95 at 365games

I managed to get one of these glorious headsets just before Christmas and can categorically say it's one of, if not the best PS5 headset of the moment. For those familiar with the official Gold and Platinum sets - some of the best PS4 headsets - the Pulse 3D is a big improvement on them both. A particular and excellent improvement I have noticed is that where the Gold or Platinum were too light on the bottom end or when in heavy gunplay, the Pulse is booming and bassy. The battery life is way better, the range on the Bluetooth is better (for when you need to pop into the kitchen next door for another beer, let's say); the mics are clearer and crisper; the interface with the console is better. It really is worth the money and it has no wires or dangly bits to boot.

The PS5's 3D audio is a thrill too; you really can tell the difference in location of noises and enemies and while this 3D audio enhancement boosts your immersion and gaming experience whatever headset you use, the official headset slots in as if it were all intended - because it was intended, it really is the best audio companion so far and one of the best PS5 accessories you can get, and it doesn't cost as much as, say, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P which is also an excellent headset.

USA Pulse 3D headset | $99 | Amazon - Best Buy - Walmart

If you want the new PS5 wireless headset, the big boys finally have stable stock of it. But who's to say how long that will hang around for? It's unlikely to stay in stock for long so if you want it, we'd recommend grabbing it sooner rather than later.



UK Pulse 3D headset | £89.99 | Amazon - Currys - Very - Argos - 365games

Stock seems to be better and more widespread in the UK, but we'd still recommend pouncing on it should you be inclined to now. With the stock of the headset fluctuating wildly right up until very recently, we still have to strike while the iron is hot.



Sony's official blurb says the Pulse 3D headset will "put you at the center of immersive soundscapes where it feels as if the sound comes from every direction". And it feels like this is truly achieved. As a result, it's absolutely worth your money.

As we say, the console is still ridiculously hard to get hold of but if you are keen on stocking up for when you do acquire one or you did get lucky and want to complete the Sony set, here are the latest prices on the official PS5 accessories wherever you are.

As for some other PS5 goodness, be sure to check in with the upcoming PS5 bundles and a list of upcoming PS5 games.