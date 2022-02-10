Secretlab announces Attack on Titan Edition Evo 2022 gaming chair - pre-orders live now

Secretlab has announced an Attack on Titan Edition of its popular Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair. It's now available to pre-order with an MSRP of $624 / £499 through the Secretlab website, with an estimated shipping date of 19 May. Just shy of 10% of wave one stock has already been claimed, so get in quick if you're after one on launch day.

The new Attack on Titan Edition Titan Evo 2022 Series chair features popular iconography from the manga/show. This includes the Survey Corps badge adorning both sides of the backrest and a color scheme befitting the uniforms worn by popular characters like Eren Yeager and Levi Ackerman.

(Image credit: Secretlab / Funimation)

Aesthetics aside, this new Titan Evo 2022 model utilizes the same stellar build quality and premium features that have made it the best gaming chair on the market in our opinion. That means you're getting the 4-way lumbar support, magnetic headrest, and ease of assembly as well. What's more, the Attack on Titan Edition chair is available in Small (<169cm), Regular (170 - 189cm), and XL (181 - 205 cm) sizes, so you're sure to find the right fit for you.

With that said, the Attack on Titan Edition Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 isn't going to be considered as one of the best cheap gaming chairs with its premium price tag. However, if you're a fan of the popular manga/anime series then it's certainly one of the better options available right now.

Pre-order Attack on Titan Secretlab Titan Evo 2022

Preorder Attack on Titan Edition Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 | $624 at Secretlab

Pre-orders are now live for the Attack on Titan Edition of Titan Evo gaming chair from Secretlab. The anime-inspired model is due to ship out towards the end of May, but with wave one of stock being claimed quickly, we don't recommend waiting too long to secure yours.



Today's best gaming chair deals

The Attack on Titan Edition of Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 isn't with us just yet, though, so if you're considering more gaming chair options then our price comparison technology is here to help. You'll find the best rates on not just Secretlab, but more stellar seats worth your attention, too.

Once you've got your new chair ready to go, game and work in comfort with the best gaming desks available.