Drakong has dropped a series of Attack on Titan controller blind boxes for those of you who love dopamine hits as much as gamepads

If you can't get enough of that warm, fuzzy feeling when opening up a randomized blind box, you'll be happy to know that experience isn't just exclusive to plastic figures and Labubus. Hyperkin's Drakong brand has unveiled the PixelByte Attack on Titan Blind Box, where you have your chance to collect a mini (and fully working) controller inspired by the colossally successful anime series.
At $24.99 each, a single box contains a tiny gamepad inspired by iconic characters from Eren to my favorite potato girl, Sasha. There are seven in total to collect, and each one differs in color and design, but it's not here that you'll find representation for your favorite Survey Corps member. Instead, each PixelByte pad comes with a dangling chibi character keychain that you can use to hook up to your backpack to show off your love of anime, or give yourself easy access should you need to whip out a mini wireless controller in a pinch.
Hyperkin
Drakong PixelByte Attack on Titan Blind Box - Single Box
You can grab a single Attack on Titan PixelByte Blind Box straight from the Drakong online store for a chance to pick up a gamepad inspired by Eren, Mikasa, Levi, Sasha, Hange, or a scary ol' Titan because why not.
The powers that be could have easily rendered these accessories purely for show, as plenty of the best retro controllers exist as display-only collectibles. However, these are instead fully working wireless accessories that are equipped with a D-pad, ABXY, and shoulder buttons, and have up to a 12-hour battery life. There's also a USB-C port for charging, and Hyperkin has thrown in a built-in Turbo button should you need rapid-fire controls at your disposal.
While tiny gaming tech like this can be a little impractical, I've always found them handy for playing older Nintendo Switch Online NES games on the go. I currently always have one of CRKD's ATOM similarly-sized pads at arm's length, as they're neat for a quick run-through of the original Super Mario Bros when the platforming mood strikes me. Yet, what I never thought of using a tiny controller for was as a productivity tool.
The official Attack on Titan PixelByte product page states that you can set these controllers into "Productivity mode" and use them to "take photos on your phone, scroll through teleprompters, change presentation slides" and more. That makes me wonder if these would be handy for scrolling through my Crunchyroll library and getting through my ever-growing anime watchlist, and even the odd re-watch of some Attack on Titan episodes to remain on theme.
As is the nature of blind boxes, you can't pick the pad you like the best as each box carries a randomized design. You've got a 1:30 chance to pull the "ultra rare" design however, if there's a character and a gamepad you specifically want for your collection, you can alternatively grab the entire box of Drakong's adorable little anime accessories.
A whole set is available to pre-order for $149.99, and you won't get any duplicates if that's a worry. In fact, Drakong states that should that happen, you can send the extra one back, and they'll replace it with your missing design, which is a pro-consumer move I'm very much a fan of.
Whether you're after a single box or the whole set of these limited-edition PixelByte controllers, these are just up for pre-order, and I couldn't find a release date amongst the swanky photos of each controller and their adorable anime keychains. Once a date is confirmed, I'll be sure to let you know, and if I spot these at any other retailers. In the meantime, anime fans should check out the Centauri60 Asuka Edition He Gaming Keyboard.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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