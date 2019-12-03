Red Dead Online is adding a bootlegging business next week

Red Dead Online 's December 13 update is bringing a new role to the frontier, and it might be the coolest one yet. Coming next week, you'll be able to choose a new Specialist Role: black-market Moonshiner. If this isn't the best way to enjoy Red Dead Online, I'm not sure what is.

According to Rockstar, the newest role is "an ideal fit for players progressing along the Trader path or anyone seeking a property to call their own." If you decide to become a bootlegger (why wouldn't you), you'll be able to unlock role-specific skills, perfect the art of distillation, keep your business a secret from the authorities, and push your rivals off the market. The end goal? Get your own speakeasy, of course.

In order to start on your path to becoming an expert booze peddler, you'll need to reach Rank 5 in the Trader progression. At Rank 5 you'll be introduced to Maggie Fike, an infamous bootlegger with the connections and information you need to make that moonshine money. Buy a Moonshine Shack and start your career by producing the spirit in the basement of the unassuming shack. You'll need to complete some story missions with Maggie in order to help her get revenge on other bootleggers who tried to get in the way of her business dealings. Perhaps the coolest part of this whole moonshine business is the ability to set up your own underground bar, customize its decor, and even add a country band and dance floor. Can I go to this bar in real life?

The black-market Moonshiner Specialist Role will be available on Red Dead Online on December 13.