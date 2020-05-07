Modern Warfare best shotgun loadout: Here's why you should be using the Origin 12

There's a few different entries when it comes to the Modern Warfare best shotgun but at the end of the day, there's only one that can take it home; the Origin 12. Early on in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare days, the 725 shotgun was incredibly overpowered but after a few nerfs, it's no longer the beast it once was. Here's why the Origin 12 is the best Modern Warfare shotgun, along with a few different loadouts you can run with.

Modern Warfare best shotgun: Origin 12

Put simply, the Origin 12 may have the least damage out of them all on paper, but the semi-auto aspect of the gun completely negates that thanks to how quickly you can fire. As long as you're putting yourself in close-quarters-combat situations and trying to get in the faces of your enemies, you'll dominate.

Best Origin 12 build: Small maps

Any shotgun is going to excel on small maps like Rust, Shoot House, and of course... Shipment. If your goal is to grind towards Damascus camo, using the Origin 12 on Shipment is going to make it fly by. And for that, you're going to want attachments that help you to keep shooting from the hip, because aiming down the sights will just slow you down.

Barrel: FORGE TAC Impaler

Laser: 5mW Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 25 Round Drum Mags

Rear Grip: Rubberized Grip Tape

Best Origin 12 build: Run n Gun

When you're using the Origin 12 on larger maps, chances are you're going to be legging it about the place getting in the faces of the enemy team as much as possible. So you want increased mobility, but since you'll be in some tricky situations at slightly longer range than is ideal, you need some ranged damage too.

Muzzle: Choke

Barrel: FORGE TAC Precision

Optic: Monocle Reflex Sight

Stock: No Stock

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Best Origin 12 build: Hardcore

Finally, if you're rocking the Origin 12 on hardcore, you need to tailor it differently. Range is important because there's nothing worse than your otherwise lethal shots not even reaching your target, but you want to be less mobile because hardcore naturally plays slower.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FORGE TAC Precision

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: PBX Holo 7 Sight

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Other shotgun options

If you don't want to destroy players with the Origin 12, the 725 is the next choice for the best shotgun because it has such incredible range. Throw a few range attachments on it and you've got yourself a marksman rifle, making it perfect for bigger maps but not very useful on the small ones.

If that doesn't do it for you either, level up the Model 680 until you unlock the Dragon's Breath Rounds. These do incendiary damage so as you can imagine are incredibly frustrating for your enemies, although the Origin 12 is still the top choice.

