Modern Warfare Watch Select: How to unlock watches in Modern Warfare for your operator

You may have seen the Modern Warfare Watch Select option if you've been browsing through customisation menus and wondered exactly how to get one for your operator. Trouble is, for most people, the option's greyed out with only the unhelpful hint "Earn a Watch to unlock Watch Select" to explain, well, not a lot. Totino's Pizza Rolls are also involved in unlocking Modern Warfare watches but, again, what? If you want to know what's actually happening and, more importantly, actually get a Modern Warfare watch then read on for the details.

How to get a watch in Modern Warfare

(Image credit: Activision)

Currently there are two ways in which you can get a watch in Modern Warfare. The first is to buy the Call of Duty Endowment Defender Pack, which is available in-game for $9.99/£7.99 and gives you eleven customisation items including the all-important Modern Warfare watch, as pictured above. These purchases also support The Call of Duty Endowment, a non-profit organisation that helps veterans in the US and UK find high quality civilian jobs.

(Image credit: xxkobrakaixx on Reddit)

The second method is to take part in the Totino's Pizza Rolls Modern Warfare promotion, which is currently running on special promotion packs of the cheesy snacks in the US. Each special pack has a unique code, and you can redeem up to three of these codes for a set of rewards including a Modern Warfare watch. The items you'll unlock are as follows:

First code: animated calling card

Second code: watch

Third code: charm

For now, those are the only ways in which you can unlock watches in Modern Warfare, but as soon as more methods are known we will update this guide.

What Modern Warfare watches are available

(Image credit: Senescallo on Reddit)

We've seen examples of two Modern Warfare watches above, but thanks to Senescallo on Reddit we know that there will be at least 23 different watch variants available in total. These feature a variety of designs, including the intriguing Modern Warfare TomaGUNchi watch – a virtual pet that feeds on the kills you get in multiplayer. For the rest of them, it seems the only real use they have is to check the (actual) time while you're playing, however we can't deny that these Modern Warfare watches are currently one of the most sought-after customisation items in the game.

Modern Warfare tips | Modern Warfare patch notes | Modern Warfare operators | Modern Warfare maps | Modern Warfare guns | Modern Warfare perks | Modern Warfare killstreaks | Modern Warfare trials | Modern Warfare Gunsmith system | Modern Warfare best M4A1 builds