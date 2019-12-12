Popular

Modern Warfare Operators: How to unlock all of them

By

If you want to get all of the Modern Warfare Operator unlocks, these are the challenges you need to complete

The new Modern Warfare Operators replace the Specialists and Combat Rigs seen previous games. With a more stripped back approach to multiplayer, this is a cosmetic flair than anything else - giving you different appearances, customisation options, with unique dialogue and executions to use to taunt your rivals with.

Unlocking Modern Warfare Operators is done by completing a range of challenges across the campaign, various multiplayer modes, and some co-op missions. There are 18 Operators in total to unlock here, and we've covered all the requirements to get them. Although we have left out the pre-order bonus options, All Ghillied Up, Crew Expendable, and War Pig Operators.

(Image credit: Activision)

Modern Warfare Operators: Coalition Faction

The Modern Warfare Operator unlocks available for the Coalition Faction belong to either the SAS, Warcom, or Demon Dogs special forces.

  • SAS:
  • Thorne - Complete the Piccadilly Campaign Mission
  • Charly - Play 25 Public Matches
  • Otter - Complete Operation: Paladin in Western Verdansk

  • Warcom:
  • Domino - Win 5 matches of Gunfight
  • Golem - Complete Operation: Kuvalda in Eastern Verdansk
  • Wyatt - Complete The Wolf's Den Campaign Mission

  • Demon Dogs:
  • D-Day - Complete the Hunting Party Campaign Mission
  • Alice - Complete Operation: Headhunter in Downtown Verdansk
  • Raines - Get 500 LMG Kills in Multiplayer

Modern Warfare Operators: Allegiance Faction

The Modern Warfare Operator unlocks available for the Allegiance Faction belong to either the Spetsnaz, Jackals, or Chimera special forces.

  • Spetsnaz:
  • Minotaur - Get 300 Assault Rifle Kills in Multiplayer
  • Bale - Complete the Into the Furnace Campaign Mission
  • Rodion - Complete Operation: Paladin in Western Verdansk

  • Jackals:
  • Azur - Complete the Old Comrades Campaign Mission
  • Grinch - Get 100 Headshots in Multiplayer
  • Zane - Complete all the given Co-Op Operations in Verdansk

  • Chimera:
  • Yegor - Complete the Proxy War Campaign Mission
  • Kreuger - Execute 25 Finishing Moves
  • Syd - Kill 5 Juggernauts in any Co-Op Mission

Modern Warfare tips | Modern Warfare patch notes | Modern Warfare maps | Modern Warfare guns | Modern Warfare perks | Modern Warfare killstreaks | Modern Warfare Gunsmith system | Modern Warfare watches | Modern Warfare trials | Modern Warfare M4A1 builds

Iain Wilson

Iain is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 120 Platinum pots in his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
See comments