Modern Warfare maps: The complete list of maps in Call of Duty this year

Knowing the Modern Warfare maps is essential if you want to stand a chance of staying alive. Understanding where the kill zones are, where it's safe, the best lines of sight and so on is always a good thing to know. Coming up, we break down all the Modern Warfare maps and give you everything you need to know. The biggest change this year is the sheer range of sizes - from larger maps designed for 32v32 Ground War, to the tiny Gunfight arenas used in 2v2 play. As the scale changes the tactics and feel of each map changes drastically. So, with that in mind, let's take a look at all 23 Modern Warfare maps.

Modern Warfare maps

(Image credit: Activision)

Standard modes

These maps can be found in the core playlists across modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Cyber Attack, and more. Some of the larger maps are exclusive to specific modes however, like the 20 players Team Deathmatch and Domination playlists.

Aniyah Palace

Azhir Cave

Akrlov Peak

Euphrates Bridge

Grazna Raid

Gun Runner

Hackney Yard

Piccadilly

Rammaza

St. Petrograd

Realism

All of the above maps can be found in the Realism playlist, along with the following night versions of specific maps.

Azhir Cave (Night)

Gun Runner (Night)

Hackney Yard (Night)

Rammaza (Night)

(Image credit: Activision)

Ground War

There are two Ground War specific maps, and both are much, much larger than any of the maps you'll find in other playlists. This is because each Ground War match can have up to 64 players, for some 32 vs 32 action. Imagine that on Azhir Cave...

Karst River Quarry

Tavorsk Bridge

Gunfight

Finally, Gunfight is the 2v2 mode which features a series of one-life rounds, with the score limit capped at six. Each of these maps is absolutely tiny, and if you crank your headphones up, you'll be able to hear enemy footsteps no matter where you are on each map.

Docks

Gulag Showers

Hill

King

Pine

Speedball

Stack

Modern Warfare tips | Modern Warfare patch notes | Modern Warfare operators | Modern Warfare watches | Modern Warfare guns | Modern Warfare perks | Modern Warfare killstreaks | Modern Warfare trials | Modern Warfare Gunsmith system | Modern Warfare best M4A1 builds