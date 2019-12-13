Modern Warfare perks: Complete list of all the perks in the next Call of Duty

Choosing the best Modern Warfare perks can make or break you online career. It's not just about picking the one's that sound the most powerful, it's about picking things that compliment your play style.

With three perk tiers and a weapon perk to blend together you can radically alter your abilities with the combinations you choose. These can include classic perks we're know and love, like Scavenger and Overkill. Or new additions like Kill Chain and High Alert. Take a look at what's on offer and see what the best Modern Warfare perks are for you.

Tier 1 Perks

(Image credit: Activision)

Double Time: Triple the duration of Super Sprint and fully refresh Super Sprint on kills.

Triple the duration of Super Sprint and fully refresh Super Sprint on kills. Overkill: Carry two primary weapons.

Carry two primary weapons. Scavenger: Resupply ammo from dead players.

Resupply ammo from dead players. E.O.D. : Take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire. Hack enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, and C4.

: Take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire. Hack enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, and C4. Cold-Blooded: Undetectable by AI targeting systems and thermal optic. Immune to Snapshot Grenades.

Undetectable by AI targeting systems and thermal optic. Immune to Snapshot Grenades. Quick Fix: Killing players, capturing objectives and holding objectives will increase your health regeneration rate.

Overkill is always a good shout for giving you two range options in a game, letting you add in a shotty or sub to close up the range, or a sniper to extend it. Unless any of the others really plays into your style - Scavengers handy if you're likely to say alive long enough to use it - Overkill is probably the one to pick.

Tier 2 perks

(Image credit: Activision)

Restock: Recharge equipment over 30 seconds.

Recharge equipment over 30 seconds. Hardline: Your killstreaks cost one less kill.

Your killstreaks cost one less kill. High Alert: Your vision pulses when enemies outside of your view see you.

Your vision pulses when enemies outside of your view see you. Ghost: Undetectable by UAVs, Radar Drones, Heartbeat Sensors, and High Alert. Hides the death markers of enemies you kill.

Undetectable by UAVs, Radar Drones, Heartbeat Sensors, and High Alert. Hides the death markers of enemies you kill. Kill Chain: Killstreaks earned in your current life earn kill credit for other killstreaks.

Killstreaks earned in your current life earn kill credit for other killstreaks. Pointman: Change your killstreaks into Scorestreaks.

There's a tougher choice here as nearly every perk feels like it could be useful depending on how you play. Hardline, Ghost and Kill Chain are useful, as is Pointman. High Alert, though, is never as practical as you think it's going to be given how quickly you can die.

Tier 3 perks

(Image credit: Activision)

Tune Up: Increase the charge rate of field upgrades by 50%.

Increase the charge rate of field upgrades by 50%. Amped: Faster weapon swap and rocket launcher reload speed.

Faster weapon swap and rocket launcher reload speed. Shrapnel: Spawn with an extra piece of lethal equipment. Explosive damage delays enemy health regeneration.

Spawn with an extra piece of lethal equipment. Explosive damage delays enemy health regeneration. Battle Hardened: Reduce strength of enemy flash, stun, and EMP effects.

Reduce strength of enemy flash, stun, and EMP effects. Spotter: See enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls. Mark them for your team by looking at them while aiming down sights.

See enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls. Mark them for your team by looking at them while aiming down sights. Tracker: Enemies leave behind a footprint trail. See markers at enemy death locations.

Battle Hardened sounds like the best option for run and gun players, while Shrapnel is useful for those rocking explosive weapons. Tracker is good if you're a more predatory player, or just want some warning before you go around corners.

Weapon Perks

(Image credit: Activision)

Heavy Hitter: Melee produces greater stun on targets.

Melee produces greater stun on targets. FMJ: Increases bullet penetration and damage against equipment and killstreaks.

Increases bullet penetration and damage against equipment and killstreaks. Sleight of Hand: Training in reloading faster when under pressure.

Training in reloading faster when under pressure. Fast Melee: Training in executing melee maneuvers with great speed.

Training in executing melee maneuvers with great speed. Frangible - Wounding: Bullets cause target healing to be briefly delayed.

Bullets cause target healing to be briefly delayed. Frangible - Disabling: Bullets slow enemy movement and briefly disable tactical sprint when shooting legs.

Bullets slow enemy movement and briefly disable tactical sprint when shooting legs. Fully Loaded: Start with Maximum Reserve Ammo.

Start with Maximum Reserve Ammo. Focus: Increased control of aim while being shot.

Increased control of aim while being shot. Presence of Mind: Extended hold breath.

Extended hold breath. Recon: See enemy nameplates at greater distances.

See enemy nameplates at greater distances. Mo' Money: Earn additional XP for kills.

Earn additional XP for kills. Burst: Changes fire mode to 3-round burst.

Changes fire mode to 3-round burst. Burst Fire (x2): Changes fire mode to 2-round burst.

There's a lot of options here so play to your strengths. Sleight of Hand, Focus, Frangible - Wounding and Burst/Burst Fire are good for giving you an general edge in combat. Presence of Mind is a no brainer for snipers, and Mo' Money is great if you can cash those cheques.

Modern Warfare tips | Modern Warfare patch notes | Modern Warfare operators | Modern Warfare maps | Modern Warfare watches | Modern Warfare guns | Modern Warfare killstreaks | Modern Warfare trials | Modern Warfare Gunsmith system | Modern Warfare best M4A1 builds