Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch notes: New modes, less flinching, and more

The latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch notes make the flinchiest guns less flinchy, fixes bugs, and give you extra control options for better customization and accessibility. The latest update was full of new content like Cranked mode as well, making these Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch notes a nice, big treat for players as we head into the thickest of the holiday season. There's no place like the festively decorated Docks map for the holidays.

Depending on which weapons you favor, the biggest change may well be the flinch reduction on three guns: the Kar98K, EBR-14, and MK2 Carbine. Flinch is the term for how much your reticle jumps around the screen when you're being hit by an enemy, and those three guns were notorious for how much they'd bounce around. If you're trading rounds with an enemy, you should notice a big difference in how easy it is to stay on target with those three weapons.

Another change that should make the game easier to play is the new Auto Move Forward feature. Once enabled on console, you can press the stick forward twice to start moving your character forward automatically (or set up a keybind for it on console). It will save your thumb some effort, and more importantly, it will also make the game more accessible for folks who may have physical difficulties with the default movement method.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch notes also confirm that Infinity Ward is continuing its eternal struggle against footstep sounds, as it has reduced the audible range of thrid-person footsteps and increased their occlusion (how much they're blocked by objects).

Here are the full notes from the official Reddit post .

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch notes

What's new

New Operator: Nikto

New Maps!

- Shipment

- Vacant

- Winter Docks (winter-themed 2v2 map)

Playlist Update!

- Vacant and Shipment 24/7

- Cranked

- Gunfight is back!

New Special Operation! “Strongbox”

New Classic Special Operation Missions! “Disinform” and “Bomb Squad”

General

Fix for a bug that could players to be stuck in a “Update requires restart” loop

Fix for a bug where creating a custom mode could prevent access to private match game mode options

Fix for players disconnecting and experiencing the “TURTLE” error code

Fix for a bug where the green ‘new’ notification icon was not clearing off the screen even though there wasn’t any new items to view

Implemented fixes for various exploits and boosting techniques

Fix for some players experiencing a ‘drift’ while using an Xbox controller

Fixed two bugs that could cause players to accidentally use multiple XP tokens due to a delay between clicking the button and confirmation on our end

Fixed an issue where Care Packages could fall through the roof of various buildings in Port

Fixed a bug where players were unable to swap Field Upgrades after selecting Field Upgrade Pro

Attempting to deploy the Weapon Drop Field Upgrade at the beginning of a round-based mode would result in the Field Upgrade becoming unusable until the player respawns. This has been fixed

Fixed a bug where all tablet-based killstreaks/Field Upgrades have a zoomed in view when using on Aniyah Palace

Made some slight UI adjustments to the base and officer rank progression screens to both have similar designs

Fix for watches not appearing in modes with preset loadouts

Added a new menu that allows players to launch a specific Trial

Fixed a bug that caused keybinds to reset to their default values

Friend Request & Party Invite Notifications option will be set to Enabled by default after the patch. Players can disable that option through the Account tab of the Options menu

Implemented several settings for the Auto-Sprint option (Always Sprint, Always Super Sprint)

Added an Auto Move Forward feature for Keyboard and Mouse as well as Controller

For Keyboard and Mouse, a keybind can be added in the Options menu via the advanced section of Move Forward

For Controller, when this feature is enabled in the Options menu, it can be activated in-game by pushing the movement stick forward twice

Keyboard and Mouse

Improved navigation in the Store and Battle Pass menus

Added a Change Zoom/Toggle Hybrid Behavior gameplay option to change which keybind triggers the Change Zoom/Toggle Hybrid

Audio

Footsteps: reduced audible range of 3rd person footsteps

Increased occlusion on footsteps

Adjusted various foley sounds that played at a larger range than footsteps during ADS/crouch movements

Fix for air vehicles not occluding properly

General occlusion adjustments to all air vehicles

Fix for knife impact sounds missing from kill cams

Weapons

Adjusted hip spread for the .357 Snake Shot so it’s consistent regardless of stance

Reduced flinch on the Kar98k, EBR-14, and MK2 Carbine

Reduced re-chamber time on the Kar98k

PC

Several fixes were implemented to prevent crashes and improve stability

Special Operations: Survival

Various exploit fixes

Classic Special Operations

Fixed a bug where players were receiving inconsistent amounts of XP

Fix for rank up UI splashes no working as intended

When using a Respawn Flare, no UI icon would appear on the minimap (Operation Harbinger)

Fixed a bug where pistols were dealing too much damage against Juggernauts compared to other weapon classes

In Operation Crosswind, nearby enemies will not become alerted if a player uses a rocket launcher, causing the player to not break stealth. This has been fixed

Fixed a bug where players were able to go prone with the minigun if they get revived while having it equipped

Added the reward players could earn if completing an Operation within the playlist menu

Call of Duty League

Reduced the lethality of non-car explosives

Adjustments to spawns for Hardpoint

Search and Destroy

Fix for a bug where the defending team could see the bomb carrier objective icon

With the ‘Weapon Pings on Minimap’ option is enabled, the bomb carrier would not show as a red dot on the minimap when shooting their weapon. This has been fixed

COD Caster

Added an in-game data view to display various stats

Implemented support for Domination

Modern Warfare tips | Modern Warfare operators | Modern Warfare maps | Modern Warfare watches | Modern Warfare guns | Modern Warfare perks | Modern Warfare killstreaks | Modern Warfare trials | Modern Warfare Gunsmith system | Modern Warfare best M4A1 builds