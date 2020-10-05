The best Warzone AS VAL loadouts for recoil control, speed and range

The Warzone AS VAL is a new gun in Call of Duty Warzone season 6 with some extremely interesting loadout options thanks to a barrel that provides built in suppression. As well as being silenced, the barrel boosts range, bullet velocity and aim down sights (ADS) speeds. Combined with a high damage and fire rate, there's a great base to build a winning loadout from. We've also got some options for the Warzone SP-R 2028 best loadout here if you're interested in the other new gun that arrived this season.

Taking into account that barrel, here are a few Warzone AS VAL loadout options then, to give you some increased recoil control, speed and range.

Warzone AS VAL recoil control loadout

Optic - GI mini reflex

GI mini reflex Stock - VLK stock

- VLK stock Underbarrel - Commando foregrip

Commando foregrip Ammunition - 30 round mags

- 30 round mags Rear Grip - Stippled grip tape

This is a basic assault rifle loadout for the AS VAL designed to tame its recoil and give you some control of its fire rate and damage at medium ranges. The Commando Foregrip and rear tape help control the spray, while the stock brings in the accuracy so you can land shots through the reflex sight. It's basic but it gets the job done.

Warzone AS VAL speed loadout

Barrel - Stovl SOF

Stovl SOF Stock - VLK Strelok

- VLK Strelok Underbarrel - Merc Foregrip

- Merc Foregrip Rear Grip - Granulated Grip Tape

- Granulated Grip Tape Magazine - 30 Round Mags

This is very much built for a speedy, spray and pray building clearing approach. The stock will boost your movement and ADS, while the stock, foregrip and grip tape will help pull in the recoil and hopefully reduce the actual spraying and praying. The foregrip will also boost hipfire for when you don't have time to aim. And, finally, the 30 round mags are basically indispensable for this gun given how fast you can fire.

Warzone AS VAL long range loadout

Barrel - VLK 200mm Osa

- VLK 200mm Osa Optic - 4.0x Flip Hybrid

- 4.0x Flip Hybrid Stock - VLK Strelok

- VLK Strelok Underbarrel - Ranger Foregrip

- Ranger Foregrip Magazine - SPP 10-R Mags

Given its recoil the AS VAR is never going to make a good sniper option, but you can kit it out to maximize range and fire silenced death from further. Here the VLK 200mm Osa barrel increases damage range while the VLK Strelok Stock and Ranger Foregrip can help tame the recoil a little. The flip hybrid scope also gives you some options, just in case you need to pull in your aim closer. And while we'd usually always recommend the 30 round mags, the SPP 10-R option increases damage and bullet penetration. Although there's currently a bug with this option that causes infinite bullet penetration which isn't ideal (for other people) and could see changes come at any point.