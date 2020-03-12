Call of Duty Warzone best loadout: how to call in your custom gear, and what to pick

Being able to call in a Call of Duty Warzone loadout can be a game changer in this new 150 player take on battle royale. The Call of Duty Warzone ability to bring in your own gear via a loadout drop will let you access your weapons, perks, and grenade options instead of the scavenged stuff you initially grab when you land. But what is the best Call of Duty Warzone loadout? Let's take a look.

How do you call in a loadout?

When eliminating enemies or looting in Warzone, you’ll acquire cash that can be used at ‘Buy Stations’ – locations on the map denoted by a dollar sign. Among the options available are killstreaks, armour, and the ability to call for a Warzone loadout that you set before jumping in. It’ll set you back $6000, so you’ll want to make sure it’s worth it but here are some options to help you make the most of your investment.

Call of duty Warzone best loadout weapons

Depending on the type of player you are, there are three weapons we’d recommend.

Sand Snake

This named SMG variant offers impressive accuracy and handling in a small package while boosting a range to almost assault-rifle levels. That makes it one of the best ‘total package weapons’ in the game, especially when you factor in the scope.

While it does knock the base MP5’s fire rate down slightly, that actually makes it a little easier to fire in longer bursts, and the boosted damage means it should still take an enemy down with relative ease.

Sterling

Sniper rifles are a fickle beast in Call of Duty titles because as flashy as they can be, they often pale in utility at any other range. While the same can be said of this named Marksman Rifle, for long-range encounters it’s arguably the best of the bunch. Dealing massive damage at great range and with great accuracy, it’s increased mobility also makes it ideal for repositioning when your sniper spot has been located.

Dusk

LMGs aren’t synonymous with accuracy or range, but Dusk shifts that on its head. It allows you to pepper an opponent’s position with impressive accuracy from a distance, and its manageable fire-rate feels almost rhythmic once you pull the trigger. That’s handy, as the drop in control means you’ll want to aim for medium-length bursts or suppressing fire to allow teammates to encircle an enemy position.

Grenades - lethal

Molotov cocktail

It may not be as fun as sticking a Semtex grenade to an opponent’s face, but the Molotov cocktail can be a powerhouse both offensively and defensively. The fire that erupts from this throwable can deal some damage over time, while it also covers a larger area than you might expect. It also lingers, which can funnel enemies away from where it’s thrown, granting you a reprieve or potentially sending them straight into your sights via an alternate route.

Grenades - non-lethal

Just about edging out the Flash and Stun Grenades, Smoke Grenades offer similar versatility to the Molotov - they can be used to reposition an entire squad if thrown at your feet (just try not to get too disorientated), or can throw enemies off guard by preventing them from spotting you in the first place when you come steaming through a door. If you’re taking fire while out in the open, consider dropping one of these before trying to make a run for it.

Perks

One for aggressive players, pairing Tracker with the Sand Snake will allow you to spot enemy footprints (think Apex Legends’ Bloodhound). Ideal for attacking an opposing team that’s taking up residence in one of Verdansk’s many places of interest, it can help you spot which corner they’ve fled around.

Ghost

An invaluable tool when players begin spamming UAVs in the late-game, Ghost can help you remain undetected from them, even within their 100m radius. It could be the difference between a win and a narrow second-place, and for that, it deserves a spot in our loadout.

Double Time

One that pairs with any setup, Double Time’s ability to double your sprint duration is nice, but in Battle Royale, it can draw unwanted attention. More useful is its secondary benefit which increases crouch movement speed significantly to help you move quietly and rapidly, negating the need to trade-off between the two.

