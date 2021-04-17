The best Warzone Sykov loadouts - here's the new close range meta

The best Warzone Sykov loadouts are, to be frank, absolutely disgusting up close. This pistol is the latest weapon available in Call of Duty: Warzone and can be decked out to have the fastest time to kill (TTK) up close, making all other close range options obsolete. It’s unclear if Raven plans to rebalance this Warzone pistol, but for the time being, you’ll want to level it up so you can equip the best attachments and use these Warzone Sykov loadouts to stand a chance against your opponents.

The main reason the Sykov pistol is so deadly is due to its automatic fire mode, along with the ability to dual-wield it. This effectively cuts the TTK in half, allowing you to take out your enemies twice as quickly.

There aren’t too many Warzone Sykov loadouts options but in this guide we’ll cover the main two you’ll want to use. Here are the best Sykov loadouts to use in Warzone.

How to fix the Sykov issue with Warzone kills and stats not counting

One thing to keep in mind when levelling up the Warzone Sykov to unlock attachments for loadouts is that players have reported issues with the game tracking progression. Since this is a Modern Warfare weapon, you can level it up much easier in that game’s multiplayer, as opposed to doing so in Warzone’s Plunder mode. However, when attempting to unlock the Akimbo perk for the Sykov (which is apparently done by getting three kills with the Renetti while using the Mo’ Money perk) the game won’t give you credit. This is a typo, and instead, you must get three kills with the Sykov - not the Renetti - while using the Mo’ Money perk to make progress towards this challenge.

Warzone silenced Sykov loadout

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : Sorokin 140mm Auto Barrel

: Sorokin 140mm Auto Barrel Laser : 5mW Laser

: 5mW Laser Ammunition : 80 Round Drum Ammunition

: 80 Round Drum Ammunition Perk: Akimbo

Let’s start off with a silenced Warzone Sykov loadout, which will keep you off the minimap. To do so, equip the Monolithic Suppressor. This will hurt your ADS speeds, but since you’ll be hip firing when using the Akimbo perk, ADS speeds won’t matter anyway. Then, equip the Sorokin 140mm Auto Barrel to turn the Sykov from semi auto to fully-automatic. This will allow you to take advantage of the fast TTK speeds, essentially turning the weapon into an SMG.

Then, we recommend going with the 5mW Laser for increased hip fire accuracy, which you’ll need when using the Akimbo perk. After that, follow it up with the 80 Round Drum Ammunition to give you plenty of wiggle room when firing. You’ll find that it will blow through ammo quickly, so 80 bullets will come in handy. Finally, go with the Akimbo perk to dual-wield the weapon, increasing the speed at which you can take down your enemies.

Up close, you can take down an enemy in around nine shots with one Sykov pistol. So, when you dual-wield the weapon, that increases the amount of bullets you can fire at any given time, making it easy to eliminate your foes up close. For a single fully-auto Sykov, the TTK is around 545ms, while the Akimbo version is cut in half at around 273ms. This is much faster than the TTK for the FFAR 1, which is around 450ms. And keep in mind, the TTK is faster if you get headshots, as well - so you won’t stand a chance up close unless you use this weapon in its current form.

Warzone best Sykov loadouts for fast sprint to fire times

Barrel : Sorokin 140mm Auto Barrel

: Sorokin 140mm Auto Barrel Laser : 5mW Laser

: 5mW Laser Grip : VLK Prizrak Rear Grip

: VLK Prizrak Rear Grip Ammunition : 80 Round Drum Ammunition

: 80 Round Drum Ammunition Perk: Akimbo

The next Warzone Sykov loadout is a modification of the previous one, but instead swaps the Monolithic Suppressor Muzzle for the VLK Prizrak Rear Grip. This will improve your sprint to fire speeds, which is much more practical than a suppressor.

Sure, it’s nice to not show up on your enemy’s radar, but you’ll have a better chance of winning gunfights up close if you have a faster sprint to fire time. You’ll also notice the VLK Prizrak improves your Sykov ADS speeds, but this isn’t relevant since you’ll be hip firing with the Akimbo perk.

However if you use a good Warzone Sykov loadout, it’s an excellent choice because it rivals most SMGs, meaning you won’t need to use the Overkill perk. That way, you can use a different perk such as Ghost or Restock. It’s also possible to use the Sykov as a single pistol, but you’ll be at a severe disadvantage when engaging with enemies up close.