How to get the Warzone FiNN LMG and set up the best loadouts for Modern Warfare's new LMG

As part of the mid-season update the Warzone FiNN LMG is the hot gun on the block. This brand new LMG weapon is a surprisingly versatile bullet-spewer in Warzone and Modern Wafare, with plenty of utility - here's how to get the Warzone FiNN LMG, and some recommended setups for it.

How To Unlock The Warzone FiNN LMG

Getting up close and personal might not be the first tactic you think of when charging into battle with an LMG, but it's what you'll need to do in this instance - you'll need to earn a single melee kill using an LMG (i.e, hitting someone with it), in seven different matches to unlock the Warzone FiNN LMG. While that may not seem like a particularly high number, racking up all seven in one match is no good, it has to be different matches. You can jump out of a match once you've notched each melee kill if you want to speed things up and don't forget to equip a Breacher Device to ensure one-hit melee kills, too.

The only other way to get the Warzone FiNN is through the in-game store, and even then you'll need to find a bundle that includes it (the current "Mainframe" one will work). Still, we'd suggest that the "seven melee kills" method is almost certainly going to be your best bet.

What is the FiNN LMG?

The Warzone FiNN is a 75-round light machine gun that hails from the Tempus Armament manufacturer. It's described by Infinity Ward as agile, mobile, and hostile (although we'd suggest there aren't many non-hostile weapons). Despite its weapon class' propensity for the kind of recoil that would make an unattended fire hose blush, the FiNN's balanced handling makes it feel much more like an assault rifle than an LMG. That feeds into the weapon's potential attachment setups, which offer a wealth of options.

From being able to fire up to 100-rounds before reloading (albeit making that reload process a little longer than you may like), to a variety of scopes (including sniper options and thermals), the FiNN is just as at home as a support weapon as it is helping you storm a building in Warzone or rack-up kill streaks in multiplayer.

Best Warzone FiNN LMG Loadouts

As we noted earlier, the FiNN feels like an assault rifle/LMG hybrid, and with the right attachments, it can fulfill either role impressively.

Here are some of our favorite setups.

For Aggressive Players

The kind of gun that can turn the tide of a multiplayer match, equipping the FiNN with the following offers a high rate of fire, a larger magazine to ensure you're not constantly reloading, and Sleight of Hand to make those waits a little less frantic.

Barrel : XRK Longshot

: XRK Longshot Stock : KM309 Forward Assault

: KM309 Forward Assault Ammunition : 5.56 CT 100-Round Belts

: 5.56 CT 100-Round Belts Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

: Commando Foregrip Perk: Sleight of Hand

For Gunfight Matches

If you're looking for a gun that you can ADS with rapidly and move quickly, this particular FiNN load out is for you. It's accurate, offers a high rate of fire, and is flexible enough to serve double duty at mid and close range - ideal for 2v2 Gunfight games. Sleight of Hand again works well, but to really boost your speed, consider Double Time instead.

Barrel : FTAC VC-8 Harrier Adverse

: FTAC VC-8 Harrier Adverse Stock : No Stock

: No Stock Ammunition : 5.56 CT 75-Round Belts

: 5.56 CT 75-Round Belts Underbarrel : Merc Foregrip

: Merc Foregrip Perk: Double Time

The Warzone Winner

Saving the best for last, consider this the weapon of choice for battle royale. With a scope, a foregrip to minimize recoil, and a thermal hybrid scope to boost the range and spot lurking enemies, all combined with a huge amount of ammo for enough firepower to tear through a squad with ease. You can also swap for a bipod for some extra stability when you know you'll be sitting still.