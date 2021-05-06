Fortnite Week 8 quests - how to defeat all of the Epic Quests in Season 6 Week 8

The Fortnite Week 8 quests are here, and they take in a mixture of familiar locations as well as places which haven't featured prominently until now. There's some more books to collect in Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park for these Fortnite quests, and you'll be visiting the classic dining venues of The Durrr Burger and The Pizza Pit before making the epic drive from one to the other. There's also a good opportunity to get better acquainted with the Guardian Towers, which we suspect will play a bigger role in Fortnite as the season rolls on. If you're unclear on the best approach to any of these assignments, we're here to assist with our complete run down of the Fortnite Week 8 quests.

Fortnite Week 8 quests Season 6

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Stage 1 of 4: Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park (8)

Stage 2 of 4: Use launcher from Guardian Towers (3)

Stage 3 of 4: Open chests at The Spire or Guardian Towers (2)

Stage 4 of 4: Damage Opponent within 10 seconds of landing (1)





Stage 1 of 3: Dance in Durrr Burger Kitchen (1)

Stage 2 of 3: Use Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit (1)

Stage 3 of 3: Drive from Durrr Burger to Pizza Pit without exiting a vehicle (1)

If any of those tasks are giving you cause for concern, then don't fret as we're here to provide some extra information to guide you through all of the Fortnite Week 8 quests in Season 6:

Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park

You'll find Fortnite research books on the floors of various homes in Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park, and we've got all of their locations.

Use launcher from Guardian Towers

There are six different Fortnite Guardian Towers dotted around the island, and you need to climb the spiral paths around them to use the launchers on top.

Open chests at The Spire or Guardian Towers

You can find the Towers from the link above, or head to The Spire in the middle of the island, then pop open some chests.

Damage Opponent within 10 seconds of landing

If you follow another player down from the battle bus at the start of a match, you should get a good chance to either grab a weapon or use your pickaxe to damage them within 10 seconds of landing. Alternatively, play Team Rumble mode where you can deploy your glider at any time, and will quickly have weapons in your inventory ready to deal damage as soon as you land.

Dance in Durrr Burger Kitchen

The Durrr Burger is just to the west of Weeping Woods, in the area that used to be the sawmill. Head into the kitchen then perform an emote and you're done.

Use Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit

You'll find Fireflies to capture in a number of places, but for this challenge the easiest locations to snag them are the Scenic Spot hill to the northwest of Colossal Crops or the riverbank near Green Steel Bridge to the southeast. Once you have a Firefly Jar, visit Pizza Pit to the northeast of Colossal Crops and throw it to start a blaze.

Drive from Durrr Burger to Pizza Pit without exiting a vehicle

There are several Fortnite cars in and around the Durrr Burger parking lot, so grab one with plenty of gas then set off for Pizza Pit. It's quite a trek, so if you can equip some Fortnite off-road tires first and use a gas can to completely fuel up before you start driving then you'll have the best chance of success.

