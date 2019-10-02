Fortnite Spray and Pray challenges: Spray and Pray mission and prestige explained

The Fortnite Spray and Pray challenges cover Week 2 of the season, and the theme running through them all is graffiti. The Fortnite Spray and Pray mission has an appropriate title, thanks to challenges involving graffiti covered billboards and lost spray cans, and it's fair to say that Fortnite Season 10 is getting off to an interesting start. If you're trying to wrap up all of the challenges in Fortnite before the season ends then we're here to help, as we have guides for each of the Fortnite Spray and Pray challenges right here.

Fortnite Spray and Pray challenges

As is the case for each week of Fortnite Season X, there's seven standard challenges within the Fortnite Spray and Pray mission, followed by another seven if you prestige it. For more info on how to prestige missions in Fortnite, make sure you check out our guide. Here's all of the Fortnite Spray and Pray challenges to help you complete them:

Deal damage with SMGs to opponents (500)

An easy one to kick things off. Find a burst SMG, silenced SMG, or Drum Gun, and start shooting at some enemies.

Spray a Fountain, a Junkyard Crane, and a Vending machine (3)

Our guide on where to spray a Fountain, a Junkyard Crane, and a Vending Machine in Fortnite will help you out here, as it's not too difficult, you just need to know where to look. Make sure you put a spray on your quick equip too, so you're not sat scrolling through the pages!

Spray different Gas Stations (3)

Another one where you need to do the spraying, and we can help you out with our guide to the Fortnite gas stations. You only need to spray three of them so you should be done pretty quickly.

Find lost spraycans (5)

This is a tricky one, because there's no way of knowing where the Fortnite lost spraycans are beforehand. They're small too, so follow our guide to find five of the seven in total.

Deal damage to opponent structures with a Minigun (3,000)

3,000 damage is a lot, but when the Minigun fires as rapidly as it does, this challenge shouldn't be a problem as long as you know... you can actually find a Minigun. One of those weapons that always seems to be there when you don't want one, but as soon as you need it for a challenge, it's like they all got blown up when the meteor hit Dusty Depot.

Eliminate opponents with an SMG less than 15m away (3)

This one ties in nicely to the challenge to deal damage with SMGs to opponents, so if you still haven't completed that, you can do two in one here. Maybe consider switching your shotgun out for an SMG so you're not tempted to use the shotgun instead?

Search Chests at Tilted Town (7)

Tilted Town is the brand new place of interest on the site of Tilted Towers and Neo Tilted. The caveat here is that you can't build or destroy anything... unless you follow our guide on how to build in Tilted Town! No but seriously, head here, search seven chests, and the challenge will be complete.

Fortnite Spray and Pray Prestige challenges

Eliminations with an SMG in a single match (2)

Another simple one to understand, but maybe not quite so easy to complete. You just need to get two kills in one game, but the final bullet needs to come from an SMG.

Search Chests inside containers with windows (5)

This is another challenge where you simply need to know where to look, so our Fortnite containers with windows guide should help. You need to visit five of the seven and search the chests inside, but a number of them are in pairs so you should be able to get them all done in a few games.

Spray cars or trucks in different Named Locations (6)

Another pretty basic challenge, head to a named location with vehicles and spray six cars or trucks.

Visit graffiti covered billboards in a single match (2)

You need to do this in one game but thankfully you only need to visit two Fortnite graffiti covered billboards, and we've got the locations of a few for you already.

Damage opponents with a Minigun (500)

Dealing damage to opponents with a Minigun is more difficult than just damaging their structures, but you only need to deal 500 instead of 3,000 so keep persevering and laying down the suppressing fire to complete this challenge.

Eliminate opponents with an SMG less than 5m away (5)

More difficult than the last one because you have to be within five metres of them, but this time if you definitely forego the shotgun, you should be able to do it no problem.

Eliminate opponents in Tilted with the Tilted Teknique outfit (5)

The Tilted Teknique outfit is unlocked at tier 23 of the battle pass this season, so when you reach that point, equip it and land at Tilted Town each game to farm some kills.

The reward for completing all of the prestige Fortnite Spray and Pray challenges is the StreetStyle style option for Tilted Teknique, which looks pretty baller if I do say so myself.

