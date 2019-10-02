Fortnite Worlds Collide challenges: Worlds Collide mission and prestige explained

The new set of Fortnite Worlds Collide challenges for Week 3 focused on the changes that were happening around the island with Rift Zones and the like. If you haven't been keeping track on the changes taking place in Fortnite Season 10, then this mission provides the perfect opportunity to catch up as you'll be visiting some new and old locations in Fortnite. We're here to guide you through all of these challenges, so read on and we'll show you how to clear each of the Fortnite Worlds Collide challenges to set you on the right path to success.

Fortnite Worlds Collide challenges

As we've come to expect during Fortnite Season X, you'll start the Fortnite Worlds Collide mission with seven normal challenges, and once you've completed them you can prestige to get a further seven. If you need to know how to prestige missions in Fortnite then we've got the information for you, and here are some further details to guide you through all of the Fortnite Worlds Collide challenges:

Use a Rift (1)

There aren't as many of them as there used to be, but our guide to the Fortnite rift locations will help you find one to get this challenge started.

Visit a Rift Zone (1)

Fortnite Rift Zones are the large glowing domes currently covering areas such as Tilted Town and Retail Row to transport them back in time. This challenge will complete as soon as you enter the Rift Zone, even if you're still gliding.

Deal damage to opponents at a mountain top Viking Village or Loot Lake (200)

By now you should be familiar with the Viking Village on the mountain top southeast of Snobby Shores, so head there or Loot Lake and start dealing damage.

Visit a memorial to a cube in the desert or by a lake (1)

You can now visit a Fortnite memorial to a cube in two different locations – in the desert or by a lake – and our guide will show you where to find both of them.

Eliminate opponents in the desert (3)

The desert biome is pretty easy to spot on the map, stretching from the side of Lucky Landing in the south right across to the racetrack in the east, so hit the sand and eliminate some opponents.

Search chests at Loot Lake (3)

Things are a bit crazy in Loot Lake at the moment due to a large rift ripping through it, which is why you only need to search three chests there this week.

Consume foraged mushrooms (10)

Chomping down some Fortnite mushrooms will give your shield a small boost, and you need to nom ten of them for this challenge so we'll show you exactly where you need to forage.

Beat all of the normal Fortnite Worlds Collide challenges to add the rare Rift Rider glider to your locker.

Fortnite Worlds Collide Prestige challenges

Use Rifts (4)

This requires using more of the rifts around the map, but we've got five of them listed in our guide which should be more than enough to clear this challenge.

Search chests in Rift Zones (5)

The glowing Rift Zone orbs are currently over Tilted Town and Retail Row, giving you two possible locations to search chests.

Eliminate opponents at a mountain top Viking Village or Loot Lake (3)

You've already been dealing damage in these locations, so head back again and be prepared to finish off other players this time.

Visit cube memorials in the desert and by a lake (1)

We've previously covered where to find either of the cube memorials, so use this knowledge now to go back and visit both of them.

Eliminate opponents at Paradise Palms or Fatal Fields (4)

You know the drill by now – head to one of the stated locations and start taking out opponents. If you're going for Paradise Palms, make sure you're inside or at least on the outskirts of the build up city area or they may not count.

Search chests at Loot Lake or Lucky Landing (7)

Lucky Landing may be an easier location to rack up these chests, as it's right on the edge of the map and far away from all the craziness currently happening around Loot Lake.

Consume foraged mushrooms in a single match (5)

We've shown you where to find mushrooms already, and usually they appear in groups so eating five of them in a single match should be a stretch. The south side of Lonely Lodge or the abandoned house southwest of Pleasant Park are the two main areas to aim for here.

Your reward for finishing all the prestige Fortnite Worlds Collide challenges is the Snowstorm outfit for Catalyst, which is a pretty striking mix of blues and red.

