Fortnite Road Trip challenges: Road Trip mission and prestige explained

When we first saw the Fortnite Road Trip challenges at the start of Fortnite Season 10, we were somewhat confused as they marked a change in the way weekly challenges worked in Fortnite – were they challenges, missions, or both? Needless to say, we've now got our heads around them and the Fortnite Road Trip mission proved fairly straightforward in the end. We've got details of all the Fortnite Road Trip challenges here, including how to complete them and what you need to do to unlock the Prestige challenges.

Fortnite Road Trip challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There's seven challenges in total inside the Fortnite Road Trip mission, and they're all the usual stuff we've seen before from weekly Fortnite challenges. Note that you have to complete one of the first three to unlock the later ones. Here's the complete list with a few individual guides to help you complete the tricky ones:

Visit Drift painted Durrr Burger Head, a Dinosaur, and a Stone Head Statue (3)

This one isn't too difficult as long as you know where to go. You simply have to visit the three locations mentioned which are scattered throughout the map, and we have a separate guide for those places here: Visit Drift painted Durrr Burger Head, a Dinosaur, and a Stone Head Statue in Fortnite

Deal damage to opponents while riding in a vehicle (200)

So there's only two vehicles in Fortnite now: Brutes and Driftboards. The latter is quite tricky to deal damage while riding, so we'd recommend finding one of the few Brutes on the map and hopping in, so you can stomp on enemies and fire missiles to your heart's content.

Destroy stop signs with the Catalyst outfit (10)

You'll want to read our Fortnite Stop Signs guide for this, because 10 stop signs is quite a hefty amount. When you know where you need to go it's not too bad, but it'll take you a couple of games to complete unless you get seriously lucky.

Ride a Zipline in different matches (3)

Ziplines can be found in numerous places around the Fortnite map, most notably near the Fortnite Expedition Outposts which used to be where planes spawned way back when. Simply use three of them in separate matches to complete this challenge.

Search a chest in different Named Locations (3)

Another really easy one, just find three chests at different places of interest and loot them.

Visit Lazy Lagoon and Lucky Landing in a single match (1)

Lazy Lagoon and Lucky Landing are at opposite sides of the map so you'll need to get quite lucky with the safe zone in order to complete this, especially since most vehicles have been removed from the game now! Utilise the few remaining rifts and a Driftboard if you can find one to zoom across the map as fast as you can.

Get Trick Points in a vehicle (250,000)

250,000 trick points may seem like a lot but in reality, that's not too bad. The only vehicle you can do tricks with now though is a Driftboard, so jump on one and perform a couple of backflips. Preferably while you're crossing the map to complete the challenge above.

Fortnite Road Trip Prestige challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When you complete all of the Fortnite Road Trip mission, you'll be able to prestige it, which essentially gives you seven more challenges to complete but they're much harder. Each one is a trickier version of the one that came before it, so the advice above will still help. Here's the full list of prestige Road Trip challenges:

Visit Drift painted Durrr Burger Head, a Dinosaur, and a Stone Head Statue in a single match (3)

Eliminations while riding a vehicle (5)

Destroy stop signs with the Catalyst outfit in a single match (7)

Deal damage to opponents while riding a Zipline (200)

Eliminate opponents in different Named Locations (5)

Visit different Named Locations in a single match (10)

Get Trick Points in a vehicle and in a single match (500,000)

As you can see, these are much harder than the standard ones, so good luck. The end reward is the Riftstorm style for Catalyst though, which looks badass.

Fortnite Season 10 | Fortnite Season 11 | Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite Missions | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | Fortnite Party Assist | How to level up fast in Fortnite