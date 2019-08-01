Where to Visit Drift painted Durrr Burger Head, Dinosaur and Stone Head Statue in Fortnite

One of the first Fortnite Battle Pass Missions involves paying a visit to some familiar points of interest on the Fortnite map. You're tasked to Visit Drift painted Durrr Burger, a Dinosaur and a Stone Head Statue in Fortnite Season 10, and you'll want to tick this off and work your way through the Road Trip missions.

Here's where the three points of interest are located on the map:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

All you need to do is walk near the three points of interest, not even in the same match, in order to tick this particular mission off your list.

Visit Drift painted Durrr Burger location:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Map Location: D3

Located to the east of Pleasant Park on a little rise looking towards the expanse of Lazy Lagoon you'll find the little Durrr Burger with the Drift graffiti on its tongue.

Visit Drift painted dinosaur location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Map Location: I9

The trio of Drift-painted dinosaurs lurk over to the southeast of the map, along the road that runs sound from Paradise Palms.

Visit Drift painted Stone Head

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Map Location: C6

The Easter Island head is still pride of place to the west of the map, directly north of Polar Peak. It's set surrounded by stones, with a chair gracefully perched atop his head.