What is the Fortnite Rift tour, and what's going to happen?

Right about now you're probably wondering what is the Rift Tour in Fortnite, how to watch it or when it is? The mysterious event has dropped with rewards, challenges and promises of a "magical new realities" from a "record-breaking superstar". The main rumor on that at the moment is Ariana Grande. But what is the Fortnite Rift tour all about, and what's going on? Let us explain.

What is the Rift Tour in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic)

The Rift tour is, in Fortnite's own words, a "musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and a record-breaking superstar collide". While the event itself is currently still a secret you can already collect 'before tour' rewards and sign up for reminders to one of the five show times over three days.

When is the Rift Tour in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic)

The Fortnite Rift Tour takes place over three days with five different showtimes across America (twice), Global, Asia/Oceania and EU/ME. As you can see above those times are as follows

August 6, 6pm PT / 11pm BST - America

America August 7, 2pm PT / 7pm BST - Global

Global August 8, 12am PT . 5am BST - Asia/Oceania

Asia/Oceania August 8, 10am PT / 3pm BST EU/ME

EU/ME August 8, 6pm PT / 11pm BST America

Obviously it's an in-game event, with Fortnite recommending you arrive an hour before showtime, with the playlist live 30 minutes before each show.

Fortnite Rift Tour rewards

(Image credit: Epic)

There are three rewards you can claim for the Fortnite Rift tour, the first of which - the Cosmic Cuddles Loading Screen you can see in the middle - you can get for simply ticking the 'wanna go?' box on one of the tour dates. The other rewards - the Rift-sterpiece Spray, & Cloudy Kitty Emoticon - can be claimed via some in-game challenges.

Is Ariana Grande in the Fortnite Rift Tour

There have been rumors of an Ariana Grande concert floating around since April and currently she's the main name being thrown around in relation to the Rift event. Lady Gaga's also been mentioned but hasn't gained nearly as much traction. Fans are seeing connections to Ariana throughout the Rift event rewards and icons, although there's nothing definitive yet.

It's worth noting though that this Ariana Grande skin doing the rounds is a mock up from nearly a year ago and isn't anything to do with the new event:

✨ARIANA GRANDE - FORTNITE ICON SERIES SKIN CONCEPT✨This concept has been in the works for a while now and it’s finally complete! Tried to make this a mix of Ariana’s aesthetic but still keeping true to Fortnite’s art style. Hope you like it! 💗 pic.twitter.com/OShmaV92cSAugust 15, 2020 See more

With barely a week to go until the event starts we'll probably find out for sure soon enough, so all we can do now is wait and see.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite characters | Fortnite Wiretaps | Fortnite IO operatives computer | Fortnite Alien Nanites | Fortnite UFOs | Fortnite Trespassers | Fortnite alien artifacts | Fortnite Abductors | Fortnite Mothership | Fortnite alien eggs | Fortnite alien parasite | Fortnite payphones | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite vending machines | Fortnite satellite stations | Fortnite wooden hatchery | Fortnite records | Fortnite campfires | Fortnite parenting books | Fortnite Ferrari