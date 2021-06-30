Fortnite Missing Person Signs - place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows

Placing Fortnite missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows is the next step requested by Cousin Steel, to make the search for missing Farmer Steel official. Getting the word out about his disappearance is one of the legendary tasks in the Fortnite Week 4 quests, so it's time to start putting up posters and see if anyone knows anything. Although two locations in Fortnite are listed in the description, you only need to place four notices in total and there are five possible Fortnite missing person signs locations in both Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows, so take your pick of which area you want to head to then follow our guidance on where to deliver those placards.

Fortnite Missing Person Signs in Weeping Woods locations

There are a total of five Fortnite missing person signs in Weeping Woods, all located around the area with the main buildings in the clearing to the right of the river. We've tagged them on the map above, and you'll find them in the following places:

On the north side of the largest building, near the balcony edge Next to the hut surrounded by trees next to the river By the west entrance to the second largest building, facing the pond By the east entrance to the same building, near the Weeping Woods sign Outside the shower block just southwest of the RV park

Fortnite Missing Person Signs in Misty Meadows locations

There are another five Fortnite missing person signs in Misty Meadows, located along the full length of the main street through this place of interest. They're marked on the map, and here are additional descriptions of where to find them:

By the bus stop at the west end of the location At the bottom of the stairs next to the red building Outside the Oink butchers shop By the entrance to the blue hotel Outside the bar hut at the northeast end of the location

