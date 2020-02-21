Fortnite Lockie's Lighthouse, Apres Ski, and Mount Kay locations: Where to land at each of them

There may have been some big changes made in the game, but we still have familiar challenges to work through too, and one of the first involves landing at the Fortnite Lockie's Lighthouse, Apres Ski, and Mount Kay locations. Served up on the new display table in your base, one of the Fortnite Brutus' Briefing challenges sends you off to the edges of the map, where you'll need to land at three specific places at the start of a match – unless you use the glider redeploy in Team Rumble, that is. If you're ready to get the ball rolling on your Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 progress, then follow our lead and we'll show you where to land at Lockie's Lighthouse, Apres Ski, and Mount Kay in Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 2 trailers | Deadpool joining Fortnite | Fortnite Deadpool challenges | Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons | Fortnite vaults | Fortnite Season 2 end date

Fortnite Lockie's Lighthouse, Apres Ski, and Mount Kay locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Hopefully by now you'll know where Lockie's Lighthouse is, and if not then it isn't exactly difficult to pick out due to its height above the surrounding landscape. Tracking down Fortnite Apres Ski is trickier as it's a fairly recent addition to the Fortnite landmarks, so to land there you want to head just southwest of Misty Meadows and look for the large wooden lodge with a neon "Dance" sign emblazoned on the front. This just leaves Mount Kay, which is the middle (and tallest) of the three mountain peaks, so open your glider earlier to make sure you can hit the top without dropping too far first. If map co-ordinates are your preferred frame of reference, then these are the Fortnite Lockie's Lighthouse, Apres Ski, and Mount Kay locations you need to land at:

C1 - Lockie's Lighthouse

- Lockie's Lighthouse E8 - Apres Ski

- Apres Ski G7 - Mount Kay

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite