Fortnite Fireworks: Where to launch fireworks found along the river bank

In the latest challenge for the 14 Days of Summer, players need to launch three Fortnite Fireworks. They're all found along the bank of the river that runs from the very top of the map to the bottom and there's six in total, but the Fortnite Fireworks are very small and hard to spot. If you're struggling with this Fortnite challenge, worry not because we've got all of the Fortnite Fireworks here so you can complete this challenge and get back to the slaying.

Where to launch Fireworks found along the river bank

(Image credit: Epic Games)

In total there's six Fortnite fireworks to be found along the river bank, and they're all circled on the map above. Like we said, they're pretty small and hard to see unless you're right next to them, so here are all of the locations explained:

1. North of Lazy Lagoon

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the beach north of Lazy Lagoon is where you'll find the first firework, a few steps south of the huge palm tree in grid square F2.

2. South of Lazy Lagoon

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Cross to the southern side of the lake and climb the waterfall to find the next one, in grid square F4.

3. East of Loot Lake

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Follow the bend of the river round to Loot Lake and the next one is right on the corner between the car and caravan, each with a trailer on the back in grid square E4.

4. East of Neo Tilted

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Drop down the waterfall on the south side of Loot Lake and in the river bed that runs by Neo Tilted is another firework, beside a huge tree in grid square E5.

5. South of Neo Tilted

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Keep following the river south until you reach the exit that leads into the snowy region. Right at the bottom is the fifth firework by another tree in grid square E6.

6. West of Fatal Fields

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Directly west of Fatal Fields is the final firework, the only one in the snow. Follow the river south, past the huge orange bridge but right before the platform to jump in the slipstream. This firework is in between three trees in grid square E8.

That's all of them! You only need to launch three of them to complete the challenge, so good luck!